Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon to face fraud charges in New York
Steve Bannon News: Steve Bannon, a popular ideologue who was closely involved in Trump's rise to the American presidency, was en route Wednesday night to New York to surrender to the office of Manhattan's prosecutor.
Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon is due to appear in court Thursday to be charged with fraud in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds for the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico, US media reported.
Bannon, 68, a popular ideologue who was closely involved in Trump's rise to the American presidency, was en route Wednesday night to New York to surrender to the office of Manhattan's prosecutor and to face the charges, his lawyer Robert Costello told CNBC television.
The Manhattan prosecutor's office did not respond to AFP's request for comment.
Read more: 2022 is Europe's hottest summer on record
Details about the exact nature of the charges were not public, as the indictment is sealed, but the Washington Post, CNBC and CNN reported that they relate to the same case that saw Bannon indicted in 2020 for financial fraud.
The former White House adviso6r was arrested in August 2020 in that case, where he was accused alongside three others of fraud and embezzling a part of $25 million of donor funds set aside to build a wall between the US and Mexico.
The construction of the wall was a key campaign promise by Trump in his run to the presidency in 2016.
Read more: Austria's Volker Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief: 5 points
Bannon was never tried for those charges, after then president Trump pardoned him in January last year, a day before he left the White House.
In a statement, Bannon denounced "bogus lawsuits" against him 60 days before the November 8 midterm legislative elections.
He blasted "an armed partisan politicization of the criminal justice system."
The criminal indictment comes six weeks after Bannon was convicted in a federal court in Washington of obstructing the investigative powers of Congress.
He had refused to cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Capitol Hill.
Even after leaving the White House in August 2017, Bannon had remained close to Trump, speaking with him the day before the Capitol riot.
-
Austria's Volker Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief: 5 points
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, Reuters reported citing a UN document. Traditionally, UN chief consults with the UN's Security Council's permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - before selecting the High Commissioner. Here are five points on the proposed UN human rights chief Volker Turk: 1. Follow Hindustan Times' World Coverage here 2.
-
Covid-19: Chengdu lockdown continues as China advises citizens not to travel during holidays
Chengdu, a megacity with over 21 million residents, indefinitely extended the ongoing lockdown on Thursday to contain a spreading Covid-19 outbreak as the national health authorities said the virus situation continues to be “serious and complex” in the country. “The prevention and control situation of Covid-19 is still serious and complex as 29 provinces in the Chinese mainland reported local Covid-19 inflections in September,” Mi Feng, national health commission spokesperson said on Thursday.
-
2022 is Europe's hottest summer on record
The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's recorded history as the continent baked in record-shattering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission's satellite monitor said on Thursday. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said temperatures in Europe had been the "highest on record for both the month of August and the summer (June-August) as a whole".
-
Australia passes a law for net zero emissions by 2050
Australia's parliament on Thursday passed government legislation enshrining a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030 and to net zero by 2050, with the support of the Greens party and independents. The law marked a first step on climate action since the Labor Party won power in May, defeating a conservative government that was scorned as a global laggard in the battle against climate change.
-
At least 32 die in massive fire at karaoke bar in Vietnam
The death toll from a fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam has risen to 32 and some parts of the building remain inaccessible more than a day later, state media reported. Vietnam News Agency reported 32 deaths from the blaze as of late Wednesday and at least one karaoke room and one storage room have not been accessed because the temperature remained high. Firefighters using ladders from their trucks managed to rescue others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics