Austria's Volker Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief: 5 points
Volker Turk News: Volker Turk currently works in United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' office as Under Secretary-General for Policy.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, Reuters reported citing a UN document. Traditionally, UN chief consults with the UN's Security Council's permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - before selecting the High Commissioner. Although, it was unclear whether the Security Council was informed about the decision, Reuters reported.
Here are five points on the proposed UN human rights chief Volker Turk:
1. Volker Turk currently works in Antonio Guterres' office as Under Secretary-General for Policy.
2. Volker Turk will succeed Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on August 31.
3. Volker Turk's appointment requires to be approved by the UN General Assembly in New York.
4. If confirmed, Volker Turks faces the challenge of report on China's Xinjiang region published by his predecessor.
5. Other candidates for the job included career diplomat Federico Villegas from Argentina, and Senegal's Adama Dieng.
-
Covid-19: Chengdu lockdown continues as China advises citizens not to travel during holidays
Chengdu, a megacity with over 21 million residents, indefinitely extended the ongoing lockdown on Thursday to contain a spreading Covid-19 outbreak as the national health authorities said the virus situation continues to be “serious and complex” in the country. “The prevention and control situation of Covid-19 is still serious and complex as 29 provinces in the Chinese mainland reported local Covid-19 inflections in September,” Mi Feng, national health commission spokesperson said on Thursday.
-
2022 is Europe's hottest summer on record
The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's recorded history as the continent baked in record-shattering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission's satellite monitor said on Thursday. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said temperatures in Europe had been the "highest on record for both the month of August and the summer (June-August) as a whole".
-
Australia passes a law for net zero emissions by 2050
Australia's parliament on Thursday passed government legislation enshrining a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030 and to net zero by 2050, with the support of the Greens party and independents. The law marked a first step on climate action since the Labor Party won power in May, defeating a conservative government that was scorned as a global laggard in the battle against climate change.
-
At least 32 die in massive fire at karaoke bar in Vietnam
The death toll from a fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam has risen to 32 and some parts of the building remain inaccessible more than a day later, state media reported. Vietnam News Agency reported 32 deaths from the blaze as of late Wednesday and at least one karaoke room and one storage room have not been accessed because the temperature remained high. Firefighters using ladders from their trucks managed to rescue others.
-
Taiwan confident it can sign 'high standard' US trade deal amid China threats
Taiwan is confident it can sign a "high standard" trade deal with the United States under a new framework, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday. Washington and Taipei unveiled the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade in June, days after the Biden administration excluded the Chinese-claimed island from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence.
