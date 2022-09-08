Austria's Volker Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief: 5 points

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, Reuters reported citing a UN document. Traditionally, UN chief consults with the UN's Security Council's permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - before selecting the High Commissioner. Although, it was unclear whether the Security Council was informed about the decision, Reuters reported.

Here are five points on the proposed UN human rights chief Volker Turk:

1. Volker Turk currently works in Antonio Guterres' office as Under Secretary-General for Policy.

2. Volker Turk will succeed Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on August 31.

3. Volker Turk's appointment requires to be approved by the UN General Assembly in New York.

4. If confirmed, Volker Turks faces the challenge of report on China's Xinjiang region published by his predecessor.

5. Other candidates for the job included career diplomat Federico Villegas from Argentina, and Senegal's Adama Dieng.

