'If Putin were a woman...': UK PM Boris Johnson on Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday days after G7 members mocked the bare-chested pictures of the Russian leader.
"If Putin were a woman, I just don't think he would have launched such a macho war. If you want a very good example of toxic masculinity, we have that in his person," Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening as he again scoffed off at the Russian President.
During his interview, the British PM also emphasized that everyone wants the Russia-Ukraine war to end. "But there is no possible deal. Putin makes no offer for a peace deal. Zelenskyy cannot offer a deal."
Earlier on Sunday, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) had mocked Putin over his shirtless, bare-chested horse-riding picture. Boris Johnson and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau could be heard on a video joking about their impending photo shoot.
"Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked other leaders sitting around a table. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin."
"We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display," Trudeau quipped, referencing a widely shared photo of Putin. "There you go! There you go! We've got to show them our pecs!" Johnson responded.
Putin has often appeared shirtless in images disseminated by the Kremlin. Putin's predilection for going shirtless doing outdoor activities is part of his carefully crafted strongman image. The Russian president is also an accomplished Taekwondo practitioner, The Hill reported.
The G7 leaders, Johnson and Trudeau joked about Putin during the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps.
As the leaders of the world's wealthiest nations gathered in the Bavarian Alps on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, President Joe Biden had said, "Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia."
-
In a major shift, Nato identifies China as a systemic challenge
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) on Wednesday for the first time in its history recognised China's “stated ambitions and coercive policies” as a threat to the alliance's interests, security and values in a sign of the rapid shift in European geopolitical attitudes. The much-anticipated strategic concept, the first since 2010, was released during a historic Nato summit in Madrid that saw the participation of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Korea.
-
South Korea approves first homemade Covid-19 vaccine
Health officials in South Korea on Wednesday approved the country's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years or older, adding another public health tool in the fight against a prolonged pandemic.
-
Sri Lankans struggle for petrol due to fuel shortage, demonstrations to continue
Sri Lankan doctors and other medical staff as well as teachers will take to the streets on Wednesday to demand that the government solve a severe fuel shortage at the heart of the South Asian country's worst economic crisis in decades. The government, left with only enough fuel to last about a week, on Tuesday restricted supplies to essential services, like trains, buses and the health sector, for two weeks.
-
TTP says no breakthrough in talks with Pak General
The chief of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has said there won't be a dissolution of or surrender by the group even if the peace talks with the Pakistan government succeeds. In a video released by TTP, its chief, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, who has been leading the peace talks for the group, revealed that former Director-General of ISI and Core Commander Peshawar (Gen) Faiz Hameed has been representing the Pakistan government.
-
‘Russian Salad’ on cafe menu at NATO summit leaves officials baffled
As international officials and journalists waited for the world leaders at the NATO summit venue on Tuesday, what baffled them was to find 'Russian Salad' on the in-house restaurant menu -- especially as at the summit, Russia was expected to be labelled as a 'security threat' due to its invasion of Ukraine. The dish was also sold out within hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics