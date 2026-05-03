‘If they misbehave…’: Trump's fresh warning for Iran as he reviews peace proposal

US President Donald Trump said military strikes on Iran could begin again "if they misbehave", while also saying he was reviewing a new proposal from Tehran aimed at ending the war, which is currently paused. The warning came after Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported that Tehran had sent a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. (AP)

The warning came after Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported that Tehran had sent a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. The points included ending the conflict across all fronts and bringing in a new system for the key Strait of Hormuz, the reports said. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

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Trump’s fresh warning to Iran Speaking before boarding a flight from West Palm Beach in Florida to Miami, Trump was asked about the Iranian proposal. He said, "They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now."

Later, in a post on Truth Social, he said he did not believe the proposals would be acceptable and added that Iran had not suffered a sufficient price for its actions.

When asked whether military action could resume, Trump said there is a possibility. “I don't want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen.”