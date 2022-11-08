Imran Khan says FIR on his assassination attempt 'farcical': ‘my lawyers will…'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the FIR registered over the failed assassination attempt on him “farcical”, saying he would give his position through his lawyers. The police registered an FIR and named the detained attacker as the prime accused a day after Pakistan's top court ordered the provincial police chief to register the case within 24 hours or face suo motu action.

Naveed Mohammad Basheer, who was nabbed at the crime scene, has been named as the prime accused in the case. Police said it has registered the FIR on the direction of the Supreme Court and named Basheer under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and Section 302, 324, and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a confessional video, Basheer said he attacked Khan because he was "misleading the public". However, the FIR doesn't mention the names of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior Pakistan Army official Major General Faisal Naseer, the trio whom Khan had accused of hatching a plot to assassinate him.

"On the issue of the farcical FIR my lawyers will give my position," Khan said in a series of tweets.

"All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen in support of my message of justice, freedom & national sovereignty.

"When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle. Our peaceful.protests & dialogue are only for Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi," he added.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan's party, said they are going to challenge the FIR in the apex court.

"I wonder if I, being the former prime minister of Pakistan, can't get an FIR registered regarding an attack on me, what will happen to the common man," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON