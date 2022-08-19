Imran Khan’s attack on Pak army: ‘History will blame you…’
The former Pak PM also warned the army to “review their policies” while there was still time.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday made scathing attacks on the country’s army and called on the “neutrals” - the term he uses for the military establishment - and said “history will blame them for what they did to the country.”
"I want to ask the neutrals today, do you know where the country is heading?" local media outlet The Dawn quoted Khan as saying. "How can the country and economy progress when you don't even know what will happen in the next 2-3 months," Imran Khan, who heads the PTI party, said further.
Imran Khan coined the term ‘neutrals’ after the army said would not interfere in politics when he was ousted as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence vote in April. “No matter how many times you call yourself neutral, history will blame you for what you did with the country,” he said, hinting at the army's lack of support for him during his removal.
ALSO READ | Pak ‘descending into Banana Republic': Imran Khan after aide's arrest
The former Pak PM also warned the army to “review their policies” while there was still time. “You should review and think that there are 220 million people in this country…over 60 per cent of the population is youngsters, and they need jobs,” he was quoted as saying by the local media.
The PTI chairman also alleged that attempts were being made to disqualify him and break his party.
Khan’s latest remarks come a day after he said Pakistan is "descending into a Banana Republic" amid the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on charges of sedition. He also termed Gill’s arrest as a conspiracy to target him, and all the leaders in his party.
Shehbaz Gill, a close aide of Imran Khan, was arrested last week in Islamabad for allegedly making controversial remarks against the Pakistan army on a private TV channel, local media outlet GeoNews reported. He was eventually booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the Pakistan Army.
With inputs from news agencies
-
Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported
At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday. The incident occurred when the two planes were trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were onboard a twin-engine Cessna and a pilot was aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.
-
Islamic State 'Beatle' faces life sentence for US hostage deaths
A member of the notorious Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," is to be sentenced in a US court on Friday for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria. The 12-person federal jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before finding El Shafee Elsheikh, 34 guilty for his role in the deaths of four Americans -- journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
-
Xi and Putin to attend G-20 summit in Indonesia, Jokowi says
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said. “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Thursday.
-
Kim Jong Un’s sister tells South Korea to ‘stop dreaming’ of talks
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea's president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul. Kim Yo Jong told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to “stop dreaming in vain,” the state's official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.
-
Ukraine war: ‘Not much immediate progress’ as Erdogan, UN chief meet Zelensky
Turkey's leader and the U.N. chief met in Ukraine with President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-powered bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months. But little immediate progress was reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would follow up with Russian President Vladimir Putin, given that most of the matters discussed would require the Kremlin's agreement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics