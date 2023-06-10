Canadian official investigating Chinese election interference resigns

The independent special rapporteur appointed by the Canadian Government to examine allegations of Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 Federal elections, resigned from the post on Friday. David Johnston, special rapporteur on foreign interference, holds a press conference about his findings and recommendations, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 23, 2023. (REUTERS)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of former Governor General David Johnston to be the special rapporteur on March 15. Johnston released an interim report in May, turning down the opposition demand for a public inquiry in the allegations and his tenure was till October, when he was expected to submit a final report.

However, he submitted his resignation to Trudeau on Friday. In the letter, released to the media, he said, “When I undertook the task of Independent Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference, my objective was to help build trust in our democratic institutions. I have concluded that, given the highly partisan atmosphere around my appointment and work, my leadership has had the opposite effect.”

He added his resignation will be effective no later than the end of June or as soon as he submits a “brief final report.”

“A deep and comprehensive review of foreign interference, its effects, and how to prevent it, should be an urgent priority for your Government and our Parliament,” he said, advising Trudeau to appoint a “respected person” with “national security experience” to carry the work forward. “Ideally you would consult with opposition parties to identify suitable candidates to lead this effort,” he stated.

In response to the resignation, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre attacked Trudeau over “flailing around for months trying to cover up the help he got from Beijing’s Communist government.”

“He has destroyed the reputation of a former Governor General all to cover up his own refusal to defend Canada from foreign interests and threats. He must end his coverup, stop hiding and call a full public inquiry into Beijing’s interference,” Poilievre tweeted.

Canada’s House of Commons passed a motion on May 31 Johnston “to step aside from his role.”

That motion was supported by opposition parties and opposed by the ruling Liberals, and garnered 174 votes for and 150 against.

Johnston was defended at the time by Trudeau who said the special rapporteur had taken the responsibility “incredibly seriously” and accused the opposition of trying to score “partisan points” through the motion. Till recently, Johnston had maintained he would not leave the position and would complete the assigned task.

The special rapporteur was appointed on March 6 after a series of reports in the outlets Globe and Mail and Global News that Beijing may have tried to influence Federal elections in Canada.

A series of exposes have placed sustained pressure on the Trudeau Government. On February 17, the Globe and Mail noted, “China employed a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canada’s democracy in the 2021 federal election campaign as Chinese diplomats and their proxies backed the re-election of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals – but only to another minority government – and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered to be unfriendly to Beijing.” That report was based on intelligence documents.

