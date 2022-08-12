India asks Canada to ensure security at Independence Day celebration events
TORONTO: For the first time ever, the Indian government has called upon Canada to ensure adequate security during Independence Day celebrations at missions in the country but to also prevent the disruption of events organised by the Indo-Canadian community.
This was conveyed by India’s high commission in Ottawa to Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, in a diplomatic communique. It came as the community prepares to observe August 15 with public in-person events for the first time since 2019 as Covid-19 related restrictions ease.
A senior Indian official confirmed that this was the first time India has broadened its security request for Independence Day from enhanced measures at its diplomatic premises in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, to guarding “Indian interests” related to community events across the country.
The official clarified that such celebrations were organised by Canadian citizens but the “broader” concern was due to the large presence of Indian citizens including students and children. “We recognise this is an internal matter for Canada, but we encourage Canadian authorities to ensure their safety as well,” the official said.
Indian officials said there was information that pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan Kashmiri outfits were “planning to disrupt” such events.
Last year, the non-profit Panorama India organised an event for August 15 in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga but there were disturbances caused by protesters reported at the time.
Similarly, organisers of a Tiranga Rally in Vancouver to mark Republic Day in 2021 faced protesters at their workplaces following the event. That came after India’s consulate in Vancouver was blockaded by protesters on January 26 that year, amid pro-Khalistan speeches and slogans.
The showpiece event this year will be the India Day parade in Toronto, organised by Panorama India, which will include floats from various states and community groups. It will culminate at a public celebration in downtown Toronto. In 2019, this event had attracted over 50,000 people of Indian origin. In British Columbia, Indo-Canadian groups are planning a large car rally from the town of Surrey in the Metro Vancouver region.
Salman Rushdie is alive and airlifted to safety, says New York governor
British author Salman Rushdie, who was attacked and stabbed in the neck at a literary event on Friday in western New York state, is alive and has been airlifted to safety, said New York's governor Kathy Hochul. Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. Social media footage showed people rushing to Rushdie's aid and administrating emergency medical care.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked at New York event: Top points to know
Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage on Friday, minutes before he was set to give a lecture during an event in New York, United States. According to the latest information being shared by multiple news agencies, a man stormed the stage as the Mumbai-born author was being introduced by the anchor of the event. He then allegedly "punched and stabbed" Rushdie. His identity has not yet been released.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed at New York event, attacker held
British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats that forced him into hiding, was attacked on stage Friday in western New York state. "A most horrible event just happened at #chautauquainstitution - Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at #chq2022. The amphitheater is evacuated," one witness said on social media. Rushdie's condition was not immediately known.
Polio detected in New York's sewage water, suggests virus circulating
The polio virus has been found in New York City's wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn't been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.
Saudi blast suspect kills self with suicide belt: Officials
A suspect in a deadly 2015 Islamic State group attack on a Saudi mosque blew Saudi national Abdullah bin Zayed al-Bakri al-Shehri up while being arrested by security forces in Jeddah this week, Saudi officials said on Friday. Four others were wounded when Saudi national Abdullah bin Zayed al-Bakri al-Shehri set off the explosives belt, the official said. He was one of nine men wanted for the blast that killed 15 people -- mostly police -- near the Yemen border.
