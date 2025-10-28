Indian-origin man wanted for woman's murder in Canada, ‘may have fled’ country

An Indian-origin man has been made suspect in a murder case in Canada after a woman was found dead in Ontario. The man, identified as 27-year-old Manpreet Singh, is reportedly on the run and an arrest warrant has been issued against him. Manpreet Singh, 27, is wanted for murder in Canada(X/@NiagRegPolice)

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Amanpreet Saini, was reportedly found dead on October 21 at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln, Ontario. According to CBC, she was from Toronto suburb of North York.

Charges against Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh is wanted to Second Degree Murder, the Niagara Police said in a release on October 25, adding that he may have fled the country shortly after Amanpreet's body was found.

"This is believed to have been a targeted attack with no ongoing threat to public safety," the police said in a statement. They have appealed to the public to provide information on Manpreet's whereabouts and contact the NRPS Homicide Unit.

While Manpreet's nationality wasn't specified by the cops, several reports link his origin to India. According to an NDTV report, his family is from Punjab and he has fled to India. Canada-wide arrest warrant for Manpreet is in place, and police are probing the case.

Who was Amanpreet Saini?

Not just Manpreet, the victim, Amanpreet Saini, is also believed to be of Indian origin. While cops didn't specify that her heritage was Indian, the Niagara Police did say that she is believed to be of South Asian descent.

She was wearing a pink zip-up hoodie with a ‘Playboy’ logo, light blue jeans, black shirt, grey socks and gold hoop earrings when she was found at the Charles Daley Park in Lincoln on the morning of October 21.

According to the police, her body had “traumatic injuries” and her death was being investigated as homicide.