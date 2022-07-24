Indian-origin prof is 1st Canadian to win global award for pathbreaking research
TORONTO: An Indian-origin professor has become the first Canadian to win a global award for potentially pathbreaking interdisciplinary research.
Dr Sudip Shekhar, associate professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering at the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) faculty of applied science, will receive $2.5 million for his research on a “highly compact biomedical sensor that can make medical diagnosis much faster, easier and cheaper than it has ever been”, according to a release from UBC.
He is one of the 10 researchers selected for the 2022 cohort of the Schmidt Science Polymaths award. That programme “makes long-term bets on recently-tenured professors with remarkable track records, promising futures, and a desire to explore risky new research ideas across disciplines”.
The sensor utilises a photonic chip and will be the shrunk to the size of a credit card. “Our device uses fluids such as blood, saliva or urine for detection and quantitative reading of several biomarkers. It could be connected to a smartphone for readout and display.”
A standalone smartphone-based app (without the rich information that body fluids provide) cannot do such tests,” Shekhar told the Hindustan Times.
The UBC release described it as “an inexpensive credit-card-sized medical testing kit that can collect data for viruses, cardiac, neurological and other ailments. By combining the power of silicon and photonics we are coming closer to this reality”.
The team behind the project, which includes experts in fields like photonics to biomedical devices and pathology, has achieved a proof of concept, successfully diagnosing Covid-19 in the laboratory.
Shekhar, who was born and raised in Patna, Bihar and studied at IIT Kharagpur, said, “With an ability to provide quantitative tests for infectious diseases, conditions such as cardiac arrests, and helping in understanding the impact of drug at a personal level - all in a low-cost device that talks to a smartphone - we really feel that such a device will have a huge impact in rural communities and at home usage - both highly pertinent to India.”
He is hopeful the device will only cost will remain at an affordable level, and that it can be miniaturised within the next couple of years before it is submitted for requisite government approval processes.
Shekhar is the only Indian-origin scientist to be on the Schimdt list this year, only the second for the award. Also featuring are Professor of Statistics and Public Health at Imperial College London Samir Bhatt and Professor of Physics at Cambridge University Suchitra Sebastian.
-
Monkeypox: WHO urges South-East Asian nations to strengthen measures sans stigma
The World Health Organisation on Sunday called on South-East Asian countries to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox as the disease had now been declared a public health emergency of international concern. Regional director of WHO South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, said the virus is spreading rapidly and to countries that have not seen it before.
-
Monkeypox a global emergency: More on the outbreak and those infected so far
The World Health Organisation has sounded the highest alarm on monkeypox as it declared the disease a global health emergency. The rare viral disease – endemic to central and western African countries – has now affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries. Speaking at a press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”
-
Elon Musk's ‘money doesn’t have power' video goes viral. Watch
An old video of the world's richest man, Elon Musk, saying that money has no power in itself, has gone viral as Elon Musk on Sunday posted a 'yes' to the video implying that he stands by his comment in the viral video. In 2021, Elon Musk was the second richest person in the world, after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In 2022, Elon Musk became the richest man with a net worth of $219 billion.
-
Pak PM, Imran Khan trade barbs over ordinance to sell assets to foreign nations
A war of words broke out on Twitter between Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan over the cabinet approving an ordinance to bypass all the procedures for selling assets to foreign countries in order to prevent Islamabad from defaulting. Khan then went on to accuse the government of "plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years" and also held them responsible for the "present economic meltdown."
-
Over 1,000 artefacts ‘missing’ from Sri Lanka's Prez Palace, PM house: Police
At least 1,000 artefacts, including items of vintage and antique value, have gone missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace and Prime Minister's official residence, both of which were stormed by anti-government protesters earlier this month, police have said. On July 9, demonstrators agitating against the government's handling of the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis stormed the two buildings, both of which are located in the country's largest city of Colombo, and occupied them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics