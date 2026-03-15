Iran claims US built its Shahed drone's clone 'Lucas' to attack Arab nations: ‘To damage our relations’

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said Tehran was ready to investigate the strikes on civilian areas in West Asian countries, while denying that they had struck any targets other than US bases and installations. “We will welcome any regional initiative that leads to a just end to the war,” Araghchi said. (AFP)

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed website, Araghchi blamed the US and Israel for these attacks.

“The Americans have built a drone similar to our Shahed drone, called “Lucas,” which is completely similar, and through it targets in Arab countries are being attacked,” the foreign minister said. According to a message he shared on Telegram, he told Al-Jadeed that Israel may also be “behind attacks on civilian targets in Arab countries in order to damage (their) relations with Iran.”

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“We are ready to form a committee with regional countries to investigate the targets that have been attacked. Our strikes only target US bases and interests in the region,” Araghchi said. “So far, we have not targeted any civilian or residential areas in countries of the region,” the minister added.

Iran seeks ‘just end to the war’ Araghchi said Iran would be open to any initiatives which would bring a “just end to the war,” while clarifying that there had been no such specific initiative proposed so far. “We will welcome any regional initiative that leads to a just end to the war,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi also threatened the US, warning that if the energy facilities in Iran were targeted in strikes, the facilities of American companies in Middle East countries would also come under attack.

Occupying Kharg Island would be 'bigger mistake' Araghchi said that the occupation of Kharg Island would be a “bigger mistake” on the part of US and Israel than attacking it, adding that the end of the conflict would depend on guarantees that it will not be repeated and the payment of compensation.

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Tehran had earlier accused the US of using “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, which is home to the main terminal handling Iran’s oil exports. However, Iran has not provided any evidence supporting this statement so far.

Araghchi in the interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed also clarified that the Strait of Hormuz is open to everyone, except for American vessels and their allies. The minister added that the situation in Iran was stable at present.