‘Blossom killed in bud…’: Fresh Iran protests after protester's memorial

Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Large crowds gathered around Hamidreza Rouhi’s grave at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in Tehran.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.(File)
ByMallika Soni

Fresh protests were reported in several Iranian cities after memorial services for those killed by the security forces in the ongoing demonstrations turned violent, Iran International reported. Large crowds gathered around Hamidreza Rouhi’s grave at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in Tehran on the 40th day of his death. Hamidreza Rouhi was a university student and a model and was shot dead on November 18, the report said.

“This blossom killed in the bud was an offering to the homeland," the crowd chanted. People were also heard chanting against Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Down with the Dictator”, people can be heard saying in the video footage from the protests.

"Poverty, corruption, high cost of living, We will continue until the toppling [of the regime]," the crowd chanted.

Security forces tried to stop the crowd by using tear gas, the report said adding that shotgun pellets were fired by the forces.

Hamidreza Rouhi's parents weren't allowed to attend the memorial and were even stopped from leaving their home.

Massive protests in Iran were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the country's controversial morality police. According to Amnesty International, as of November, Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in connection with the protests.

Mahsa Amini was arrested in Tehran on September 13 for dressing "inappropriately"- not wearing her hijab properly. Three days later, she died while in custody.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

