Iran receives final US proposal for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
"This evening Iran received the U.S. response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.
Iran said on Wednesday it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.
"This evening Iran received the U.S. response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. "Iran will share its view with the EU, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, upon completion of Tehran's review."
After 16 months of fitful, indirect American-Iranian talks, with EU officials shuttling between the sides, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 it had laid down a final offer and expected a response within a "very, very few weeks".
Iran last week responded to the EU's text with "additional views and considerations" while calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.
