Is North Korea preparing for possible nuclear test?
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on the country’s military to “bolster up their strength in every way to annihilate the enemy”, state media reported on Friday, as new satellite imagery showed increased preparations for a possible nuclear test.
Kim made the remarks during photo sessions with troops, state media broadcasters, and others involved in a massive military parade staged on Monday, which marked the 90th anniversary of the army’s founding.
Photos released by state media showed Kim perched on a white horse and wearing a white, military-style tunic with gold trim as he reviewed the troops.
Monday’s parade had featured several of the North’s latest missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-17, and a recently tested hypersonic missile.
The display demonstrated the “modernity, heroism and radical development of the armed forces of the Republic and their matchless military and technological superiority”, Kim told troops at the photo session, state news agency KCNA reported.
North Korea says it opposes war and that its weapons are for self-defence, but at Monday’s parade Kim said the mission of its nuclear force goes beyond deterring war to also include defending the nation’s “fundamental interests”.
Last month North Korea resumed testing its largest ICBMs, and there are signs it could soon test a nuclear weapon for the first time since 2017.
“Current satellite imagery indicates that preparations are well under way and should not be discounted as insignificant activity,” the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a report on Thursday.
Analysts and South Korean and US officials have said that the North appears to be restoring Tunnel No 3 at its Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, used for underground nuclear blasts before it was closed in 2018 amid denuclearisation talks with Washington and Seoul.
Kim has since said the country is no longer bound by that self-imposed moratorium on tests, but North Korea has not commented on the work or confirmed its purpose.
Two South Koreans arrested for spying for N Korea
Two South Koreans, including a serving army captain, have been arrested on charges of stealing military secrets for a suspected North Korean agent who paid them in cryptocurrency, Seoul police said on Friday.
“The two men have been arrested on charges of violating the national security law,” an official at the Korean National Police Agency said on Friday
Both were paid in cryptocurrency, the police said. The army captain received about 48 million won ($37,789) from the North Korean agent, while the 38-year-old businessman got around $600,000.
Ukraine slams attack on Kyiv amid new Mariupol evac effort
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit to the city by the UN chief, an attack that shattered weeks of relative calm in the capital and upset a tentative return to normal. Ukraine's forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, Zelensky said.
Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: What is it and how to watch it
There will be a partial Solar Eclipse on Saturday, which will first of the year of 2022. It will be visible from from the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans and most of the land mass of Antartica. However, badluck for the skygazers of India and the United States as it will not be visible in both of these countries.
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Gotabaya agrees to drop brother as PM
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to drop his older brother as Prime Minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said on Friday, as a fresh surge in inflation threatened to renew calls for the family to resign. Rajapaksa will also discuss the matter with other parties, lawmaker Weerasumana Weerasingha said, without elaborating.
What China’s energy giants expect from Russia’s war and Covid
The world's biggest energy consumer is being buffeted both inside its borders and out. China's worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began is slashing demand for fuel as cities lock down to slow its spread. China's largest energy firms, many of them state-owned, are being forced to deal with the fallout from both crises. Sinopec China's top oil refiner said fuel demand has fallen as cities tell their residents to stay home.
Imran Khan to write letters to CJP asking for progress on US probe
Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan has decided to write letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and President Arif Alvi to ask about the progress on investigations into a letter from United States (US) highlighting 'conspiracy' against his government, Ary News reported.
