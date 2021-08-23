Islamist groups in Pakistan distribute sweets to 'celebrate' Taliban siege

Many Pakistanis celebrated the Taliban's gunpoint siege of Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Several Islamist outfits in Pakistan distributed sweets while netizens highlighted the "failure of the US." A senior Islamabad official took a dig at the analysis of Western experts on South Asia.

"Afghanistan is presently witnessing a virtually smooth shifting of power from the corrupt Ghani government to the Taliban," a special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

The development came a few days after demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Pakistan's role in the crisis in Afghanistan and blamed Islamabad for helping the Taliban.

As many as 300 people recently gathered at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Afghans living in the Australia's Adelaide also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistan government for their interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

Voices from across the world have been increasingly urging hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan.

Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group on all possible fronts.