News / World News / ‘..and then my thoughts turned to anger’: 'Israeli-Palestinian' vlogger Nuseir Yassin condemns Hamas terror attack

‘..and then my thoughts turned to anger’: 'Israeli-Palestinian' vlogger Nuseir Yassin condemns Hamas terror attack

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 09, 2023 09:17 PM IST

In his long post, Yassin highlighted his struggle with identity being an Israeli with Palestinian roots

The terror unleashed by Hamas militants on innocent Israelis has shaken the world to the core. Videos of the brutal killing of hundreds of unarmed, innocent people including women and children by Hamas, are viral on social media. In a retaliatory attack, Israel Defence Forces are targeting the terrorists, their hideouts and terror camps in the Gaza region. Amid the ongoing conflict, there has been widespread uproar and condemnation for the terrible acts by Hamas which acted as the trigger for war.

'Nas Daily' fame vlogger Nuseir Yassin(YouTube/@NasDaily)
'Nas Daily' fame vlogger Nuseir Yassin(YouTube/@NasDaily)

While the Israel-Hamas conflict goes on, some self-proclaimed supporters of Palestine have tried to justify Hamas' provocative barbarism as well, much to the surprise and disgust of civil society.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Monday(IST), a Palestinian-origin Israeli citizen and vlogger named Nuseir Yassin shared a highly emotional post condemning the barbaric acts of Hamas.

In his long post, Yassin highlighted his struggle with identity being an Israeli with Palestinian roots. He wrote, "For the longest time, I struggled with my identity. A Palestinian kid born inside Israel."

Yassin shared how until the latest Hamas attack, he called himself a “Palestinian-Israeli”, giving more preference to his Palestinian roots than the country of his birth.

In a blatant and candid condemnation of Hamas' attack on Israel, Yassin wrote, "After recent events, I started to think. And think. And think. And then my thoughts turned to anger."

ALSO READ| Watch: Israel vs Palestine 'war' spills into US cities as protestors clash

The 31-year-old vlogger highlighted his love for Israel and wrote, "I only have one home, even if I’m not Jewish: Israel. That’s where all my family lives. That’s where I grew up. That’s the country I want to see continue to exist so I can exist."

Regarding the existence of Palestine, Yassin posted, " I hope to see the country thrive and become less extreme and more prosperous."

He concluded his post by sharing that Hamas' actions have caused a tectonic shift in his mindset, leading him to prefer Israel(his birth country) first to Palestine (the country of his roots).

"From today forward, I view myself as an “Israeli-Palestinian”. Israeli first. Palestinian second. Sometimes it takes a shock like this to see so clearly," concluded Yassin.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out