Advocacy group says Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his contributions to human rights and democracy, according to members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), an advocacy group established in December and affiliated with the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS)

“We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan,” the party said on X on Saturday.

Khan was previously nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia. According to The Express Tribune, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations each year and selects the winner through an extensive eight-month process.

The Peace Prize was intended for individuals who made the greatest contributions to fostering international fraternity, reducing or abolishing standing armies, and advancing peace congresses.

Where is Imran Khan now?

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan's main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023. In January, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption and misuse of authority.

This marks the fourth major case in which Khan has been convicted. Earlier convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and an unlawful marriage were either overturned or suspended by the courts.

Khan was ousted from power in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote. He has denied all charges, calling them politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have implemented a special security plan around Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for three days due to a potential PTI-led protest, The Express Tribune reported.

According to sources quoted by the Pakistan-based newspaper, eight additional security checkpoints have been set up on the road leading to the jail, with around 200 officers deployed. Security personnel will work in three shifts under the supervision of SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar. The measures include support from the reserve force, with police equipped with anti-riot gear to manage any disturbances.

The opposition's momentum is growing, with anti-government protests expected to begin after Eid. However, PTI and its allies are struggling to form a united front without the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl).

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has remained hesitant about joining the movement, citing concerns over PTI’s leadership structure in Khan’s absence. He has sought clear assurances on decision-making authority before committing to the alliance.

With Khan still in Adiala Jail, Rehman wants clarity on who will lead the opposition and make key decisions once the movement gains traction.

PTI leaders admit that limited access to Khan has slowed negotiations, delaying a final agreement. However, they remain optimistic that JUI-F will eventually join the opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), after Eid.

