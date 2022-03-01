Kharkiv: 10 die, 35 hurt in rocket strikes, President Zelenskyy says protecting Kyiv key

Kharkiv saw at least 10 deaths and injuries in 35 people on Tuesday in rocket strikes by Russian forces on the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city. In a social media post, interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said the toll would rise as debris was being cleared.

"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he said.

Ukrain’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian missile had hit central square of the border city, calling it “war crime” and “undisguised terror”.