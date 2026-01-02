Kim's Jong Un's daughter to succeed him? Mausoleum visit sparks speculation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter made her first known visit to a sacred family mausoleum on New Year's Day, with experts saying that it may bolster her role as Kim's potential heir. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to mark the new year in Pyongyang(AFP/KCNA VIA KNS)

The 13-year-old Kim Ju Ae visited the mausoleum on Thursday, sparking speculation that she could be named a high-level official at the upcoming ruling Workers’ Party congress, Associated Press reported.

North Korea's state media carried images on Friday showing Kim Ju Ae standing in the front row with her parents and bowing at the Pyongyang Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of her late grandfather and great-grandfather are on display.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un, center right, his wife Ri Sol Ju, third left, and their daughter, center, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae, visit Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday(AP)

Deputy head of the private Sejong Institute in South Korea, Cheong Seong-Chang, told AP that the palace is a symbol of legitimacy of the North Korean regime and that her visit is a politically orchestrated move.

Further, Cheong said that Kim Jong Un could appoint his daughter as the first secretary at the Workers' Party, the party's No. 2 job, at the congress. However, other experts say she is too young to accept such a high-profile post and might be provided with lower-level jobs.

In a first in five years, Congress is set to establish new priorities and reshuffle officials. North Korea hasn't said when it will hold it, but the National Intelligence Service, South Korea's spy agency, said it likely will be held either in January or February, the report said.

Kim Ju Ae first appeared in front of state media in November 2022, and since then has accompanied her father in several events, including military parades and missile launches. In September, Kim Jong Un brought her on his trip to Beijing.

This week, during the New Year's Day celebrations, she kissed her father on the cheek, portraying their closeness.

In January 2024, the National Intelligence Service said that it viewed Kim Ju Ae as her father's likely heir. Meanwhile, some other experts disagree with this stance, citing her young age and the extremely male-dominated nature of North Korea’s power hierarchy.

