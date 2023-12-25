King Charles' Christmas message set to break this major royal tradition

Britain's monarch King Charles gave his annual Christmas message a sustainable update. His yearly broadcast, which airs on Christmas Day in UK, has served as a tradition for both the reigning monarch and families across the country. The tradition will see a new twist as King Charles will be standing beside a living tree for the very first time. Buckingham Palace said that the tree is decorated with "natural and sustainable decorations," with highlights including hand-turned wood, pinecones, brown glass, dried oranges and paper. King Charles is seen.

It will later be replanted following the broadcast. King Charles' first Christmas address took place last year after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Last year, King Charles reflected on the loss of his mother and spoke about his "lifelong wish" to visit Bethlehem. The monarch also referenced his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton. This year's broadcast will feature a glimpse of a potpourri bowl with a gilt metal cover which was “almost certainly acquired by George IV”, Buckingham Palace said.

What is the royal family doing before the King's address?

King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted in Sandringham, Norfolk on Christmas Eve as the pair attended a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church to ring in the holiday. King Charles was seen wearing a long tan overcoat, gray trousers and brown shoes while his wife Camilla wore a large black hat and a long coat.

What has King Charles spoken about climate change before?

The monarch spoke about his hopes for the environment during a speech at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (or COP28) in Dubai.

“In 2050, our grandchildren won’t be asking what we said, they will be living with the consequences of what we did or didn’t do," he said, adding, “I can only urge you to meet it with ambition, imagination and a true sense of the emergency we face, and together with a commitment to the practical action upon which our shared future depends.”