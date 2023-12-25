Kate Middleton is done with Prince Harry: ‘Doesn’t want peacemaker role'

Prince William's wife Princes of Wales Kate Middleton had been tipped to act as a mediator between her husband and Prince Harry in the early stages of their royal fight. But Kate Middleton has renounced the role of the royal peacemaker to focus on "healing" after the multiple swipes by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the years, a royal expert claimed. The senior royal was repeatedly accused of failing to make Meghan Markle feel welcome when she joined the royal family. Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.(Reuters)

In his book, royal author Omid Scobie described Kate Middleton as "cold" and very keen to please the royal establishment. Omid Scobie was particularly critical of the Princess of Wales in the book- Endgame- which was released in November. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted that despite Omid Scobie denying any collaboration in his book, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to appear "too close" to it.

What the royal commentator said

Kinsey Schofield told GB News, “She [Kate] was very unfairly called out by Omid Scobie. I believe unfairly. She’s got some healing to do at this point in time. If you read some of the books that have been published since Meghan entered the Royal Family and we give Omid Scobie any credit, he discusses how certain people didn’t reach out to Meghan, but we know they did.”

The royal expert added, “If we read between the lines, Meghan’s animosity came from wanting the attention of Catherine and wanting her to be her buddy, but she was exhausted and overwhelmed.”

This comes as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton celebrated Christmas by releasing a new photograph of their three children. The royal family has gathered for a church service in Sandringham.