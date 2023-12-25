Prince William-Kate Middleton's children pose for Christmas day photo
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have matching slip-on trainers, while Prince George is seen wearing lace-up shoes.
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton celebrated Christmas by releasing a new photograph of their three children. Princess Charlotte, eight, is seen beaming for the camera and puts her arms around her brothers- Prince George who looks confidently into the camera and five-year-old Prince Louis who leans in to his big sister. The children are sitting on a long antique chair for the black and white photograph in which they are dressed casually in coordinated white shirts.
The two older children are wearing jeans while Prince Louis has a pair of smart shorts. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have matching slip-on trainers, while Prince George is seen wearing lace-up shoes. The image is the second to be released from a series taken by photographer Josh Shinner.
Who is Josh Shinner
Josh Shinner is best known for his work with celebrities and fashion magazines.
He told Harper’s Bazaar this year, “I’ve always loved portraiture and the people I most enjoy photographing are those that take some warming up. Maybe they’re nervous or they don’t want to be there, or perhaps they find having their picture taken as pleasant as going to the dentist, but I love trying to make those people feel at ease and chatting to them – normally about anything other than the shot we’re about to take – then making them comfortable enough to take a good picture.”