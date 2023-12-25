Prince Harry faces yet another brutal snub from the royal family. This time…

Prince Harry faced yet another brutal snub from the royal family as King Charles' younger son was cut out of a new documentary for the BBC. The documentary features some key members of the royal family as it reflects over Queen Elizabeth's death as well as looks at King Charles' first year on the throne. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London.(AFP)

Earlier this year, Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation but he has not been included in the documentary, even in passing. The documentary follows the build-up to the elaborate ceremony in May. It also shows lighter moments when the Archbishop of Canterbury forgot his lines in a rehearsal.

“I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel - in other words zero,” Archbishop Justin Welby says about not knowing the words during one of numerous practice runs for the ceremony.

Prince Harry at King Charles' coronation

Despite having a tumultuous relationship with his father, Prince Harry flew to London from his home in California to be at Westminster Abbey for his father's crowning. Although his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children opted to stay at home in California.

Who else features in the documentary

King Charles' sister Princess Royal, who remained close to the late Queen throughout her life, shared that the monarch was concerned about dying outside of London.

“I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral,” she said, adding, “I think we did try to persuade her that shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process.”

Princess Anne said that she felt a sense of “relief” for the monarch after she eventually passed away. “I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief – that’s it, finished. That responsibility being moved on." she said.