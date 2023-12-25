King Charles' Christmas message to the world: ‘Save the Earth’

King Charles addressed the UK and Commonwealth from the Buckingham Palace on Christmas. The monarch said in his such second address after his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away in September last year, “Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another - going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do: at work and at home; within and across communities." Britain's King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)

Talking about Queen Camilla, King Charles said, “My wife and I were delighted when hundreds of representatives of that selfless army of people - volunteers who serve their communities in so many ways and with such distinction - were able to join us in Westminster Abbey for the coronation earlier this year. They are an essential backbone of our society.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

King Charles also talked about the Israel-Hamas war and Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying, “And at a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you’.”

The King said that he found “great inspiration” from the many people who recognise “we must protect the Earth and our natural world”. Thanking those who were “caring for our common home”, King Charles wished all those listening a Merry Christmas.

King Charles special message using the Christmas tree

In a first for the tradition of royal Christmas messages that dates back to a radio speech by his great-grandfather George V in 1932, King Charles delivered his message beside a living Christmas tree. This tree, the Buckingham Palace said, would be replanted. King Charles also ensured that the tree contained natural and sustainable decorations including pine cones and paper, the palace said.