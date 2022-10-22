Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Sichuan region
China Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), EMSC said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck western Sichuan region in China on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), EMSC said.
