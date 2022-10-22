Home / World News / Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Sichuan region

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Sichuan region

world news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 01:42 PM IST

China Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), EMSC said.

China Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), EMSC said.(Representational)
China Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), EMSC said.(Representational)
Reuters |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck western Sichuan region in China on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), EMSC said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china earthquake
china earthquake

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out