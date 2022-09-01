Man charged with first-degree murder in Detroit shootings that killed 3
Dontae Ramon Smith was arraigned later in the day in 36th District Court on the three murder counts as well as other counts, including assault and firearms charges.
A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in a series of apparently random shootings over roughly two hours last weekend in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth wounded.
Dontae Ramon Smith was arraigned later in the day in 36th District Court on the three murder counts as well as other counts, including assault and firearms charges. In ordering Smith held without bond, Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek said he found him “to be a danger to the community” and had concerns about his mental health.
“It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning ... this ... defendant reigned real terror on the citizens northwest Detroit,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement while announcing charges. “Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim.”
Also read: Indian-origin officer acquitted in women’s fatal shooting in US
Police spent 12 hours searching for the man and peacefully arrested him Sunday at his home following a tip from someone close to him. Police said a gun was found that matched shell casings at the shooting scenes.
Detroit Police Chief James White has said the man may have a mental illness and “terrorized our community.”
Mayor Mike Duggan has said that the man may have been emboldened after not encountering officers following the first shooting about 4:45 a.m. Sunday when a 28-year-old man was slain less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from a police station. At that early hour, no calls were made to 911, Duggan said.
The prosecutor's office said police found the man's body in the doorway of a church.
About 30 minutes later someone called 911 after finding a woman shot about three blocks from the first shooting. She has not yet been identified.
Also read: Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
Another woman, Lari Brisco, a 43-year-old single mother of five children, was waiting nearby for a city bus when she was shot multiple times. Both women died.
Then, about 7:10 a.m., 76-year-old John Palik was shot in the leg while walking his dog. The dog was shot in a paw. Both survived.
Wallace Pleasant told WXYZ-TV that an armed bystander saw the fourth shooting and fired his own weapon at the suspect who then fled.
-
Nearly 65% of Britons dislike, feel no ‘sympathy’ for Prince Harry, Meghan
Prince Harry and Markle's popularity among the former's home nation took a massive dip following the couple announcing their decision to step down as working royals and move to the US. The situation worsened even further after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, and the announcement of Harry's memoir the same year.
-
Researchers in Canada developing oral treatment for diabetes
A team of researchers in Canada has claimed to be developing an oral treatment for diabetes where insulin absorption is similar to that for injected doses. The first part of the study was also published in the journal Scientific Reports. The inspiration for the research, Indo-Canadian principal investigator, Dr Anubhav Pratap-Singh, who is UBC's faculty of Land and Food Systems said, came from his father, a diabetic who has required three or four insulin injections each day over the past 15 years.
-
US life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021: Report
Life expectancy estimates can change with the addition of more data and further analysis. For example, the CDC initially said life expectancy in 2020 declined by about 1 year 6 months. But after more death reports and analysis came in, it ended up being about 1 year 10 months. Life expectancy for men dropped a full year, from about 74 years to 73. COVID-19 deaths were the main reason for the decline.
-
Gorbachev's 1989 China visit—a flicker of hope for Tiananmen Square protesters
Official Chinese news agency Xinhua's report on the death of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday morning was terse. China's uneasiness with Gorbachev's legacy is understandable, given that he is seen to be responsible for the collapse of the Soviet Union, the other Communist stronghold. China looks at Gorbachev and his legacy as a lesson on what not to do in the name of reform.
-
US Army grounds workhorse Chinook helicopter after engine fires
The US Army has grounded its fleet of workhorse H-47 Chinook helicopters, an icon of US wars from Vietnam to the Middle East, after several experienced engine fires, the Army said Tuesday. The Chinooks, originally known as the CH-47 and in service across the US armed forces as well as in Britain and nearly 20 other countries, are made by Boeing. They are frequently used in disaster relief missions as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics