Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal

A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district .

The deceased has been identified as Damini, daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta.

Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members. “They were trekking between Hadsar and Dunali when boulders rolled down from the hill. Damini was badly injured and rushed to the Bharmour civil hospital by a rescue team, where she was declared brought dead. Her body has been handed over to the family members,” he added.

As many as seven people have died in various incidents since the beginning of 15-day annual Manimahesh Yatra on the festival Janmashtmi, the birthday of Lord Krishna, on August 19.

The yatra will conclude on September 2. The yatra is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid.

Lakhs of people undertake the arduous journey to the oval-shaped lake, located at a height of 13,500ft above the sea level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, and offer prayers.