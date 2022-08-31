Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman, Damini, was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district .
The deceased has been identified as Damini, daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta.
Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members. “They were trekking between Hadsar and Dunali when boulders rolled down from the hill. Damini was badly injured and rushed to the Bharmour civil hospital by a rescue team, where she was declared brought dead. Her body has been handed over to the family members,” he added.
As many as seven people have died in various incidents since the beginning of 15-day annual Manimahesh Yatra on the festival Janmashtmi, the birthday of Lord Krishna, on August 19.
The yatra will conclude on September 2. The yatra is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid.
Lakhs of people undertake the arduous journey to the oval-shaped lake, located at a height of 13,500ft above the sea level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, and offer prayers.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
-
HP: Man killed in blast at junkyard in Una village
A 40-year-old man was killed after a blast in a junkyard at Jhalera village in Una district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as a local, Rajender Singh. A police team rushed to the spot soon after the incident and was investigating the matter at the time of filing of this report. Una additional superintendent of police Praveen Dhiman said the incident took place around 10:30am.
