Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    'Hormuz will open one war or another': Rubio after fresh US strikes on Iran boats

    Marco Rubio said the negotiating language of the US-Iran peace deal could "take a few days".

    Updated on: May 26, 2026 8:26 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    US Secretary of State Rubio expressed confidence in the ongoing negotiations with Iran to end the West Asia conflict despite the US strike on boats near the port of Bandar Abbas, but cautioned that negotiating language of the deal with Tehran could “take a few days”.

    United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to board his plane at Jaipur International Airport in Jaipur, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP )
    United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to board his plane at Jaipur International Airport in Jaipur, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP )

    Rubio said that the Strait of Hormuz has to be open, "one way or the other", when referring to US strikes on Iran on Monday.

    "The straits have to be open. They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open. What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable," Rubio told reporters on his plane in India's Jaipur.

    Rubio said that a deal with Iran was still possible despite new American strikes that cast doubt on their fragile ceasefire.

    "There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress. I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days," Rubio said.

    The strikes came as top Iranian negotiators arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha for the latest round of talks to end the months-long conflict, which had prompted Iran to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy exports, sending prices soaring and the global economy into a tailspin.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    Home/World News/'Hormuz Will Open One War Or Another': Rubio After Fresh US Strikes On Iran Boats
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes