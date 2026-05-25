US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says deal not ‘fully negotiated yet’, naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz to stay

Both sides say progress has been made towards ending the war, but key details are still being negotiated. Trump said a deal is close, though the US naval blockade on Iranian ports will remain during talks.

US media says that a final pen-to-paper moment could take days. This comes after persistent gaps between the two sides on core issues.

How the deal would work

The proposed framework would give negotiators 60 days to reach an overall agreement. The Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme remain major sticking points. Even if a deal is reached, easing the global energy crisis and lowering prices will take time.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran's willingness to provide assurances that its nuclear activities remain strictly peaceful. “We are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons and are not seeking unrest in the region,” he said.

Netanyahu wants Iran's ‘nuclear threat’ ended

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that any final agreement must “eliminate the nuclear threat entirely.” This, according to him, includes the dismantling of Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities and the removal of enriched material from its territory.

Trump, for his part, has said there was “no rush” to conclude a deal. He said “time was on our side,” even as he confirmed instructing his diplomatic team to proceed deliberately.

Marco Rubio on the war

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, on a visit to India, said the US has made “significant progress” in outlining a path to resolve the war over the past 48 hours. He said discussions also covered tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and warned that attempts to impose “illegal tolls” or target ships in international waterways would be unacceptable.

Rubio held high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his multi-day diplomatic visit.

Israel-Lebanon updates

Israel has bombed Lebanon again. The strikes have killed at least two people and injured ten in the southern town of Arab Salim, according to local reports.

Iran shoots down Israeli drone

Iran said it shot down an Israeli surveillance drone in Hormozgan province.