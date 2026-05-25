US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says deal not ‘fully negotiated yet’, naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz to stay
US-Iran war news LIVE: A peace deal hasn't “fully negotiated yet,” Trump has said and insisted there was “no rush” to cross the finish line. Iran says their nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, while Israel’s Netanyahu demanded that any agreement must fully eliminate their nuclear capability.
- 9 Mins agoRubio accuses Hezbollah of trying to destabilise Lebanon
- 25 Mins agoKey details still unresolved in US-Iran talks
- 30 Mins agoTrump says no rush for deal, US blockade to remain
- 33 Mins agoTrump defends billion dollar weapons fund
- 35 Mins agoUS lawmakers oppose Trump’s $1.776bn ‘anti-weaponisation’ fund
- 39 Mins agoIndia raises fuel prices; 4th hike in 10 days
- 47 Mins agoPolls show majority of Americans oppose ongoing war
- 56 Mins agoWhat US and Iran propose in the peace deal
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoUS senator blasts Trump’s handling of war, says Iran now ‘more powerful’
US-Iran war news LIVE: Inches from a historic peace deal between the United States and Iran, the world watched diplomacy collapse back into gridlock due to renewed uncertainty from Washington. US President Donald Trump said the outlines of an agreement with Iran remain unfinished and a deal was not “fully negotiated yet.” Only hours before, officials hinted an accord was practically signed, sealed, and delivered. Now, the finish line has vanished....Read More
Both sides say progress has been made towards ending the war, but key details are still being negotiated. Trump said a deal is close, though the US naval blockade on Iranian ports will remain during talks.
US media says that a final pen-to-paper moment could take days. This comes after persistent gaps between the two sides on core issues.
How the deal would work
The proposed framework would give negotiators 60 days to reach an overall agreement. The Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme remain major sticking points. Even if a deal is reached, easing the global energy crisis and lowering prices will take time.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran's willingness to provide assurances that its nuclear activities remain strictly peaceful. “We are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons and are not seeking unrest in the region,” he said.
Netanyahu wants Iran's ‘nuclear threat’ ended
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that any final agreement must “eliminate the nuclear threat entirely.” This, according to him, includes the dismantling of Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities and the removal of enriched material from its territory.
Trump, for his part, has said there was “no rush” to conclude a deal. He said “time was on our side,” even as he confirmed instructing his diplomatic team to proceed deliberately.
Marco Rubio on the war
US secretary of state Marco Rubio, on a visit to India, said the US has made “significant progress” in outlining a path to resolve the war over the past 48 hours. He said discussions also covered tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and warned that attempts to impose “illegal tolls” or target ships in international waterways would be unacceptable.
Rubio held high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his multi-day diplomatic visit.
Israel-Lebanon updates
Israel has bombed Lebanon again. The strikes have killed at least two people and injured ten in the southern town of Arab Salim, according to local reports.
Iran shoots down Israeli drone
Iran said it shot down an Israeli surveillance drone in Hormozgan province.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Rubio accuses Hezbollah of trying to destabilise Lebanon
US-Iran war news LIVE: US Secretary of state Marco Rubio accused Hezbollah of waging a “deliberate campaign to destabilize the country” amid ongoing clashes with Israeli troops in southern Lebanon. This comes as Israel continues to bomb the country despite a ceasefire being in place.
Rubio backed the Lebanese government’s efforts “to deliver recovery, reconstruction, international assistance, and a stable future for its citizens with the full support of the United States”, while claiming Hezbollah was “actively trying to drag Lebanon back into chaos and destruction”.
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem urged Beirut to “reverse the decisions it has taken to criminalise the resistance” and criticised the government for not opposing recent US sanctions on officials linked to the group.
The Trump administration is mediating peace talks between Israel and Lebanon. Israel has also continued strikes in Lebanon despite last month’s purported “ceasefire”.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Key details still unresolved in US-Iran talks
US-Iran war news LIVE: The proposed peace deal reportedly includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing the US naval blockade, possible sanctions relief for Iran, and discussions on unfreezing Iranian funds.
US officials also say Iran has agreed in principle to address its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and discuss limits on its nuclear programme, though Tehran has not publicly confirmed those terms.
Key disagreements still remain over implementation, sanctions relief, and nuclear commitments.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says no rush for deal, US blockade to remain
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has said there is no urgency to finalise a deal with Iran and added that negotiations should not be rushed and must be “done right.” He said he has instructed his team to take time, even as talks continue over a possible framework to end the ongoing war.
Trump also confirmed that the US blockade on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place until a final agreement is reached, signed, and certified. The Strait is a key global oil route, and restrictions there have contributed to market uncertainty globally.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump defends billion dollar weapons fund as justice for victims of ‘corrupt system’
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has defended a proposed $1.776 billion “anti-weaponisation” fund, saying it is meant to deliver justice to people he believes were unfairly treated by a “corrupt and weaponised” government system under the Biden administration.
Trump said the fund would help compensate individuals he described as victims of government overreach and political targeting. He said that these people deserve financial relief after being “badly abused” by federal authorities. (Reuters)
US-Iran war news LIVE: US lawmakers oppose Trump’s $1.776bn ‘anti-weaponisation’ fund
US-Iran war news LIVE: Republicans in Congress have opposed President Trump’s $1.776 billion “anti-weaponisation” fund. The fund is meant to pay people Trump says were treated unfairly by the government.
Some Republicans and Democrats say the plan is controversial. They fear it could include people linked to the January 6 Capitol riot.
The disagreement has delayed a major spending bill in the Senate. It has also caused rare tension inside the Republican Party.
Democrats are using the issue to criticise Trump and the Republicans. Lawmakers are now talking about adding strict rules to control the fund.
US-Iran war news LIVE: India raises fuel prices; 4th hike in 10 days
US-Iran war news LIVE: State-owned fuel retailers in India have raised diesel and petrol prices by ₹2.5 per litre each. This is the fourth hike in May as companies attempt to recover losses driven by surging global crude oil prices amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Polls show majority of Americans oppose ongoing war, report says
US-Iran war news LIVE: Rising public anger over the war is triggering the first major backlash from Republicans against President Trump in his second term. Lawmakers face growing pressure from constituents ahead of the midterms. While most Americans reportedly oppose the war, MAGA-aligned Republicans remain the only group broadly supportive of it, polls show. The issue is fuelling frustration in Congress, with increasing phone calls from voters and signs that the president is facing rare pushback from his own party.
US-Iran war news LIVE: What both sides propose in the peace deal
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US is reportedly offering sanctions relief measures, including lifting restrictions on Iranian ports and allowing broader oil sales through waivers. It is also considering negotiating the gradual unfreezing of Iranian funds during a 60-day period. In addition, the US supports reopening the Strait of Hormuz with unrestricted maritime movement to ease global shipping flows, as per Axios.
Iran is offering to ensure free and safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz by clearing mines and removing tolls for ships. It is also signaling willingness to commit to not developing nuclear weapons and to enter talks on suspending uranium enrichment. Tehran further proposes reducing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and giving mediated verbal assurances on nuclear limits.
US-Iran war news LIVE: US senator blasts Trump’s handling of war, says Iran now ‘more powerful’
US-Iran war news LIVE: US senator Chris Murphy has criticised President Donald Trump’s handling of the war on Iran. He called it “incompetence” while welcoming the prospect of an end to the war. He said thousands of civilians have been killed and the economy has been severely damaged.
Writing on X, Murphy said Trump “hasn’t accomplished ANY of his constantly shifting goals,” pointing to Iran’s continued missile and drone capabilities and its ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz. He added that Iran’s leadership has emerged “emboldened” and “more powerful” despite US actions.