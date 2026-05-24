Iran to 'perhaps' join Abraham Accords: Trump hints at a new order in West Asia

Amid peace negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump has hinted at a new order in the West Asia region. Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump made a reference to the Abraham Accords, stating that Tehran may just join the pact, which looks to normalise ties between Arab nations and Israel. US President Donald Trump has once again hinted that iran may "perhaps" join the Abraham Accords. (AFP)

While Iran has yet to comment on the US President's latest remarks, if what Trump said is confirmed, the world would likely see a new order in the region.

On Truth Social, Trump thanked countries in the region for their support and coordination during negotiations with Iran.

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"I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!," wrote Trump.

Long before 2020, Iran had been against the normalisation of ties between Israel and the Arab nations. Furthermore, the US-brokered accords are seen by Iran as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

This is also not the US President's first time hinting at Iran's possible inclusion in the Abraham Accords.

In 2025, while announcing the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump stated that he firmly believes that one day the Islamic Republic could be a member of the pact.

However, Iran vehemently rejected this statement, with foreign minister Abbas Araghchi adding that Tehran will "never" recognise Israel.

“Iran will never recognise an occupied regime that has committed genocide and killed children,” Araghchi told Iranian state television in October 2025.

What are the Abraham Accords? The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements that aim towards the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab states. The pact was announced in 2020, during Donald Trump's first term as president.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were the first Arab nations to sign the deal and to recognise Israel as a state since Jordan in 1994.

After the UAE and Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan also joined the accords. However, Sudan has yet to ratify the pact.

Saudi Arabia was also on the verge of joining in 2023, with Israeli and Saudi delegations marking their first visits to each other's nations. However, with the start of the Gaza war, Riyadh stated that the only circumstances under which it would recognise Israel would be if it implemented the two-state solution with Palestine.

In his second term as president, Trump and his administration are aiming for deals between Syria, Lebanon and a renewed push with Saudi Arabia.

Apart from normalising ties with Israel, the accords are also seen as an effort to counter Iranian influence in the West Asia region and to combat its nuclear programme.

Setback caused by the Gaza war Along with Saudi Arabia, ties between Israel and other Arab nations rapidly declined. In 2023, Bahrain recalled its ambassadors from Israel.

Furthermore, the UAE also banned Israeli security and defence companies from the 2025 Dubai Airshow.

While the normalisation deals originally bypassed the Palestinian cause, renewed pressure and repeated calls from Arab nations have pushed for a two-state solution.

Where does Iran stand with Israel? Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran and Israel had established diplomatic ties. However, with the coming of the Ayatollahs, the destruction of Israel became a key part of the foreign policy doctrine.

Israel, to date, is denounced as a "Zionist regime" by Tehran. Furthermore, Iran's "axis of resistance", which includes proxy groups in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen, has also played a crucial role in the Islamic Republic's anti-Israel policy.

The proxy groups are Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen.

The October 7 attack in Israel was carried out by Hamas, which in turn triggered the Gaza war, which has killed over 72,000 people and displaced nearly two million.

While Iran stated that it was not involved in the planning or execution, the Islamic Republic was seen as partly responsible due to its funding of the militant group. Despite this connection, Iran has maintained that Hamas acted independently.

Since 2020, Iran has been a staunch opponent of Israel and any Arab normalisation, positioning itself as a defender of the Palestinian cause. Furthermore, Iran has also used proxy conflicts to undermine rapprochement efforts in the region.

Tehran also perceives the accords as a direct threat to its depth and ideological narrative in the region.