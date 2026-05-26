US strikes Iran LIVE: Rubio says Hormuz to reopen ‘one way or another’; Trump vows to ‘destroy’ enriched uranium

Live

By

US-Iran war news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington, DC.

US strikes Iran LIVE updates: An already shaky ceasefire between the US and Iran went further into disarray as the US launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, citing efforts to “protect our troops” from “threats”. The development came days after US President Donald Trump and other key American leaders said that a deal had “largely” been negotiated, boosting hopes for a resolution soon. What further dampened peace hopes was an announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he vowed to intensity strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel's offensive in Lebanon has been a key sticking point for Iran, but the US has maintained that it was never part of the ceasefire agreed upon between both sides. Here are some key updates on the US-Iran war: Fresh US strikes on Iran targets: In a big development, the US Central Command on Tuesday announced fresh strikes on missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines. "US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a US Central Command spokesman, said. Trump's appeal on Abraham Accords: Amid ongoing talks with Iran, Donald Trump said that as part of a peace deal, it should be mandatory for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and Jordan to sign up to the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements brokered in 2020 with nations historically hostile to Israel. The set of agreements, while already signed by Bahrain and the UAE, continue to draw criticism, largely over failing to address the Israel-Palestine conflict. What US said on Iran's enriched uranium: Without specifying if it was part of an upcoming deal, Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran's enriched uranium will either be destroyed after being handed over to the US or in another location, with the Atomic Energy Commission bearing witness to it. According to AFP, the Atomic Energy Commission that Trump cited was abolished in 1974 and its functions were divided between two successor bodies. Israel's big warning on Lebanon: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify the country's strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, claiming that Trump has “reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against the threats on every front, including Lebanon". According to Israel, the IDF has struck more than 70 Hezbollah infrastructure sites across Lebanon since Monday. Israel has issued evacuation orders for 10 villages, accusing Hezbollah of violating a ceasefire that went into effect mid-April, according to the AFP. Lebanon a key sticking point: Lebanon remains a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran. According to an Axios report, a draft of a potential deal includes language ending the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. ...Read More

What further dampened peace hopes was an announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he vowed to intensity strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel's offensive in Lebanon has been a key sticking point for Iran, but the US has maintained that it was never part of the ceasefire agreed upon between both sides. Here are some key updates on the US-Iran war: Fresh US strikes on Iran targets: In a big development, the US Central Command on Tuesday announced fresh strikes on missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines. "US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a US Central Command spokesman, said. Trump's appeal on Abraham Accords: Amid ongoing talks with Iran, Donald Trump said that as part of a peace deal, it should be mandatory for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and Jordan to sign up to the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements brokered in 2020 with nations historically hostile to Israel. The set of agreements, while already signed by Bahrain and the UAE, continue to draw criticism, largely over failing to address the Israel-Palestine conflict. What US said on Iran's enriched uranium: Without specifying if it was part of an upcoming deal, Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran's enriched uranium will either be destroyed after being handed over to the US or in another location, with the Atomic Energy Commission bearing witness to it. According to AFP, the Atomic Energy Commission that Trump cited was abolished in 1974 and its functions were divided between two successor bodies. Israel's big warning on Lebanon: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify the country's strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, claiming that Trump has “reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against the threats on every front, including Lebanon". According to Israel, the IDF has struck more than 70 Hezbollah infrastructure sites across Lebanon since Monday. Israel has issued evacuation orders for 10 villages, accusing Hezbollah of violating a ceasefire that went into effect mid-April, according to the AFP. Lebanon a key sticking point: Lebanon remains a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran. According to an Axios report, a draft of a potential deal includes language ending the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.