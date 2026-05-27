US-Iran war news LIVE: Tehran claims ‘gross violation’ of ceasefire by Washington; Trump to hold cabinet meeting

Disagreements over ‘a word’

US President Donald Trump said he would host a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday. US' state secretary Marco Rubio told reporters that negotiations remain stuck because of “disagreements over a word, a sentence.”

Iran condemns US attacks

In Tehran, Iranian officials condemned the “blatant violations” of the ceasefire by the United States. They claimed recent American strikes on southern Iran had severely undermined diplomatic efforts to prevent the all out war.

A senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces warned that if the US and Israel bombed Iran again, the response would be “much heavier and stronger” that could “extend beyond regional borders”, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Internet access partially restored

Iran’s vice president Mohammad Reza Aref also confirmed that the country had taken the “first step” towards restoring full internet access after weeks of shutdowns and restrictions.

Internet access in Iran has begun to recover following a months-long blackout. Monitoring group NetBlocks reported that online activity had been partially restored after weeks of heavy restrictions across the country.

Israel-Lebanon updates

At least 31 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the country's health ministry. The attacks was one of the deadliest days since a ceasefire came into effect in April, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli forces razed the ground north of their self-declared security zone in southern Lebanon, according to an Israeli military official. As Israel continued to bomb the territory and troops pushed deeper, residents across southern Lebanon fled in large numbers. Israeli forces also issued numerous displacement orders to towns and villages in the south and east of the country.