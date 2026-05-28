US strikes Iran LIVE: US strikes Iranian drones in 'self defence', claims they posed threat to Hormuz
US strikes Iran LIVE: US President Trump, during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, warned Oman after he was asked if he would be open to a deal which allowed Iran and Oman to jointly control the Strait of Hormuz. “Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up,” Trump said.
- 7 Mins ago'Saudi, Qatar, UAE owe us': Trump on Abraham Accords agreement
- 14 Mins agoTrump says not okay with China, Russia taking Iran's uranium
- 23 Mins agoFresh US strikes come just two days after another ‘defensive’ strikes
- 32 Mins agoMarco Rubio indicates US-Iran peace deal has made ‘some progress’
- 42 Mins ago‘Oman will behave,’ says Trump during cabinet meeting
- 51 Mins agoTrump says Iran deal has ‘got to be perfect’
- 56 Mins agoUS sanctions Iranian agency responsible for controlling shipping through Hormuz
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoPak army chief Asim Munir heads to Iran
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoPak PM expresses hope that peace negotiations between Iran, US lead to an agreement
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoTrump says ‘nobody is going to control Hormuz'
US strikes Iran LIVE: In fresh escalation in the war between the United States and Iran, the American forces on Wednesday struck Iran for the second time in a week on Wednesday and claimed that the strike was done in self defence after they observed some aggressive activity from the forces of the other side....Read More
Giving a glimpse of the extent of this escalation, two US armed forces officials told news agency The Associated Press that they shot down four Iranian drones and attacked a base from where a fifth drone was about to be launched. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the Iranian drones posed threat to the Strait of Hormuz, a key trade waterway that has become a central point in the war that completes three months today.
According to a US official, who spoke to Reuters, the military site that they from where they claimed a fifth drone was going to be launched was an Iranian ground control station in Iran's Bandar Abbas.
"These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire," Reuters claimed the official as saying.
This strike comes after Trump, during a Cabinet meeting, had asserted that both the sides were nearing a deal and that Iran is “negotiating on fumes”.
US sanctions Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority
The United States late on Wednesday put Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body the Islamic Republic formed to control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, under sanctions.
The US added the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to its Specially Designated Nationals list, according to Treasury Department's website.
The sanctions were reportedly imposed after US' strike on Iran on Wednesday night.
US strikes Iran LIVE: 'Saudi, Qatar, UAE owe us': Trump on Abraham Accords agreement
US strikes Iran LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar “owe it to” the United States to sign the Abraham Accords and hinted that he may not go forward with the Iran deal if they don’t.
Speaking to reporters during a cabinet meeting he said, “I am not sure we should make the deal if they don’t sign. You want to know the truth. If they don't sign to join the Abraham Accords, I don't know. we have countries in there already. UAE, great, great countries, bold countries.”
“It'll be historic if they do it. I think they owe that to us, to be honest, I think, because that really would be a tremendous time. And I think those countries owe it to us,” he added. Read more.
US strikes Iran LIVE: Trump says not okay with China, Russia taking Iran's uranium
US strikes Iran LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he “wouldn’t be comfortable” if either Russia or China take Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Both countries maintain close ties with Tehran, and nuclear experts have suggested they could serve as acceptable third parties to hold the material as part of a potential agreement.
US strikes Iran LIVE: Fresh US strikes come just two days after another ‘defensive’ strikes
US strikes Iran LIVE: The latest strikes came after the US forces on Monday carried out what the Pentagon described as “defensive” attacks on missile launch sites and minelaying boats in southern Iran. Washington has maintained that both military actions this week were conducted with restraint amid a fragile ceasefire that has held for weeks.
US strikes Iran LIVE: Marco Rubio indicates US-Iran peace deal has made ‘some progress’
US strikes Iran LIVE: US secretary of state Marco Rubio offered a more measured assessment of the negotiations, saying there had been “some progress” in discussions with Iran and that the “next few hours and days” would provide greater clarity.
Sitting beside Trump during the meeting, Rubio reiterated, “We prefer the negotiated, diplomatic route, and we’re going to give it every chance to succeed,” while adding that the President had “other options” if talks fail.
US strikes Iran LIVE: ‘Oman will behave,’ says Trump during cabinet meeting
US strikes Iran LIVE: When Trump was asked during cabinet meeting whether he would accept a deal that allowed Iran and Oman to jointly control the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump rejected the idea outright and issued a blunt warning to Oman.
“Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up,” he said.
The president added that the waterway must remain open to all countries and insisted that “nobody can control it,” while also saying the United States would continue to “watch over it.”
Moments later, Trump appeared to soften the rhetoric, adding: “They understand that. They’ll be fine.”
US strikes Iran LIVE: Trump says Iran deal has ‘got to be perfect’
US strikes Iran LIVE: US President Donald Trump, during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, made it clear that he remains unconvinced about signing an agreement unless it delivers sweeping strategic gains for the US and its allies. The president said a “good deal” with Iran was possible but stressed he wanted something stronger and more comprehensive.
“It’s got to be perfect,” Trump said. “I didn’t do this to get a crummy agreement.”
Referring to the Abraham Accords – the US-brokered agreements from his first term that normalised ties between Israel and several Arab nations – Trump said he was “requesting strongly” that more countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, join the framework.
However, when asked whether an Iran deal depended on those countries signing the accords, Trump stopped short of making it an official condition.
US strikes Iran LIVE: US sanctions Iranian agency responsible for controlling shipping through Hormuz
US strikes Iran LIVE: The Trump administration on Wednesday announced new sanctions on Iran under its wider economic pressure strategy during the conflict, targeting a recently created body by Iran responsible for controlling shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US has put Persian Gulf Strait Authority to its Specially Designated Nationals list, according to the Treasury Department's website.
US strikes Iran LIVE: Pak army chief Asim Munir heads to Iran
US strikes Iran LIVE: Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir is reportedly headed to Iran' capital Tehran to discuss a peace deal between the US and Iran.
Bloomberg cited a Pakistani security official familiar with the matter as saying that Munir was going to Iran for discussions on Iran-US deal and also peace in the West Asia region.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Pak PM expresses hope that peace negotiations between Iran, US lead to an agreement
US-Iran war news LIVE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday and wished him Eid ul-Adha over a phone call.
He said that President Pezeshkian graciously appreciated “Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace in the region and acknowledged the important role played by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, alongside the support of brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye.”
“I reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran over the tragic loss of precious lives during the current crisis and emphasized that Pakistan will always stand by Iran as a sincere friend and neighbour. I expressed hope that the ongoing peace efforts would soon lead to an enduring agreement, paving the way for regional stability, prosperity and cooperation,” Sharif wrote in a post on X.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says ‘nobody is going to control Hormuz'
US-Iran war news LIVE: During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that “nobody’s going to control" the Strait of Hormuz as it is international waters.
He added that “the strait’s going to be open to everybody” and the US will “watch over it”, when he was asked if he would be open to a temporary peace deal which gives Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz.