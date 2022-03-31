Maryam Sharif's message to Imran Khan: ‘Not only lost majority but…’

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lost the support of key ally MQM-P, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan has not only lost the majority but also the moral authority to remain Pakistan PM. Calling for his resignation, Maryam tweeted, "Your reign of incompetenc and utter destruction stands defeated both inside and outside the parliament. You have not only lost the majority but moral authority."

Pakistan is caught in a political quagmire with Imran Khan reportedly being on the verge of an ouster. On Wednesday, Imran Khan was scheduled to address the nation, which was later deferred following a reported intervention of the Army.

In the centre of the ongoing turmoil is a letter that Imran Khan recently claimed to be the evidence that the opposition's no-confidence motion against him was a result of a "foreign conspiracy".

Amid opposition pressure to reveal the content of the letter and the country from where it was sent, some Pakistani media persons were informed about the letter broadly. According to reports, a Pakistani envoy was told by a senior official of the host country that they had issued with Imran Khan's foreign policy, especially his visit to Russia. Though the name of the country has not been revealed, reports have assumed it to be the United States.

Imran Khan's party has, meanwhile, claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister's life is in danger as a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate him. Imran Khan has been advised to use a bulletproof shield at public gatherings because of the threat perception, a PTI leader said to ARY News.

Earlier, Imran Khan said he won't resign, but after losing the majority in the lower house of parliament and with the Army being displeased with Imran Khan, the PM's fate now hangs in a balance.

Minister Fawad Chaudhry rejected reports of the Pakistan Army asking Imran Khan to resign. "Neither has the army chief asked for his resignation nor will he resign," the minister said, confirming the meeting between General Bajwa and PM Khan but without giving any details of the key meeting. "It is like the 1992 World Cup. Apparently, we are behind (the Opposition) but actually, we are not,” the minister said.