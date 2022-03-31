Maryam Sharif's message to Imran Khan: ‘Not only lost majority but…’
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lost the support of key ally MQM-P, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan has not only lost the majority but also the moral authority to remain Pakistan PM. Calling for his resignation, Maryam tweeted, "Your reign of incompetenc and utter destruction stands defeated both inside and outside the parliament. You have not only lost the majority but moral authority."
Mysterious Bill Gates photo highlights Imran Khan's army crisis
Pakistan is caught in a political quagmire with Imran Khan reportedly being on the verge of an ouster. On Wednesday, Imran Khan was scheduled to address the nation, which was later deferred following a reported intervention of the Army.
In the centre of the ongoing turmoil is a letter that Imran Khan recently claimed to be the evidence that the opposition's no-confidence motion against him was a result of a "foreign conspiracy".
Amid opposition pressure to reveal the content of the letter and the country from where it was sent, some Pakistani media persons were informed about the letter broadly. According to reports, a Pakistani envoy was told by a senior official of the host country that they had issued with Imran Khan's foreign policy, especially his visit to Russia. Though the name of the country has not been revealed, reports have assumed it to be the United States.
Imran Khan's party has, meanwhile, claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister's life is in danger as a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate him. Imran Khan has been advised to use a bulletproof shield at public gatherings because of the threat perception, a PTI leader said to ARY News.
Earlier, Imran Khan said he won't resign, but after losing the majority in the lower house of parliament and with the Army being displeased with Imran Khan, the PM's fate now hangs in a balance.
Minister Fawad Chaudhry rejected reports of the Pakistan Army asking Imran Khan to resign. "Neither has the army chief asked for his resignation nor will he resign," the minister said, confirming the meeting between General Bajwa and PM Khan but without giving any details of the key meeting. "It is like the 1992 World Cup. Apparently, we are behind (the Opposition) but actually, we are not,” the minister said.
Putin's officials too afraid to tell him truth of the war against Ukraine: US
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been given true information about the ground reality of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the Kremlin does not have officials who can speak the truth to power, the White House believes.
'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv
Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said.
Russia to reduce ops in Kyiv; Putin-Zelenskyy meet 'possible' | Top updates
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation told TASS news agency in an interview that Moscow aspires to “gradually reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts (Kyiv and Chernihiv)”.
Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible after peace talks in Turkey: Ukraine
Russia said today it had held 'meaningful' talks with Ukraine and has decided to 'radically' cut down military activity in capital Kyiv and Chernihiv - which is in northern Ukraine. Moscow's declaration is being seen as the first major breakthrough after multiple rounds of ceasefire and peace talks since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
