Mexican 'devil worshipper' murdered wife, ate her brain in tacos: Report

A 32-year-old Mexican man - labelled a 'devil worshipper' by media outlets - was arrested last week for reportedly eating his wife's brain in tacos and using her skull as an ashtray after murdering her on June 29 while under the influence of drugs. According to British publication Mirror, the husband, Alvaro, and the victim, Maria Montserrat, were wed less than a year ago and have five daughters from an earlier marriage - the youngest is 12 and the oldest just 23. The man confessed to the crime after calling one of his stepdaughters. (Twitter )

During questioning, Alvaro told officers Santa Muerte (a female folk saint seen as the personification of death) and the devil ordered him to commit the gruesome crime.

After killing her, the accused - whom ghoulish media reports have also christened 'the cannibal of Puebla' - dismembered the body and stuffed the remains into plastic bags.

The killer reportedly then threw some body parts into a ravine and kept the rest at home.

The crime was disovered two days later; he called a stepdaughter to confess.

'Come collect your mum... already killed her'

The victim's mother, Maria Alicia Montiel Serran, told local media, "He told one of her daughters to come and collect her mum because 'I already killed her and put her in bags'."

She also claimed Alvaro chopped up the body with a 'machete, a chisel, and a hammer'.

"I called him crying, asking why he did that to her if she wasn't a bad person."

The two youngest daughters lived with the couple and, according to their grandmother, they had also been subject to violence and sexual harassment from their stepfather.

"He would spy on them while they showered, and my daughter, well, you know that out of love, she always sided with him," added the victim's mother.

The victim's family claimed Alvaro - a builder - was an alcoholic and a drug addict.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON