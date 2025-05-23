Muhammad Yunus threatens to resign as Bangladesh faces new wave of protests: Reports

Bangladesh's interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, who assumed office following a mass uprising last year, has threatened to resign if political parties fail to support him, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources in his office. The interim government in Dhaka led by Muhammad Yunus is reportedly considering resignation(AFP)

"He wanted to tender his resignation, but his cabinet members persuaded him not to", the source told AFP.

The statement follows mounting pressure on Muhammad Yunus to conduct the elections. Thousands of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters marched in Dhaka on Thursday, demanding a firm election date. It marked the first major protest against Yunus's administration.

“We have been hearing news of sir's (Yunus) resignation since this morning. So I went to meet sir to discuss that issue . . . He said he is thinking about it. He feels that the situation is such that he cannot work,” said National Citizen Party (NCP) chief Nahid Islam, who met Yunus on Thursday night, PTI reported, citing BBC Bangla.

Islam, who is closely allied with Yunus and rose to prominence during the student-led uprising last year, urged Yunus to stay.

“I told him to stay strong for the sake of the country's security, and future and to meet the expectations of the mass uprising, I hope everyone will cooperate with him,” he said.

But he admitted Yunus might step down if he lacks political support.

Army chief wants elections by December

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman warned on Wednesday that elections should be held by December, or earlier. Local newspapers reported that he gave this directive to his officers.

He raised serious concerns about the country’s deteriorating state, “Bangladesh is passing through a chaotic phase," local newspapers quoted Waker-Uz-Zaman as saying.

He added, "The situation is worsening by the day. The structure of the civil administration and law enforcement agencies has collapsed and failed to reconstitute."

BNP demands election 'roadmap'

“The highest priority should be placed on announcing a clear roadmap for the election,” senior BNP leader Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain told reporters.

“If the government fails to meet public expectations, it will be difficult for the BNP to continue extending its support,” he added.

No date polling date has been finalised by Yunus yet, however, he had earlier pledged that elections would be held by June 2026 at the latest. But BNP leaders want a clear timeline.

Yunus’ government has faced increasing pressure in recent days. A major source of concern has been the stance of the military, which backed the student-led protests last year, prompting former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster from office. The military helped her leave for India and later supported Yunus’s appointment as chief adviser.