Multiple person shot at at church in Alabama, 1 dead, suspect held: Report
- The shooting erupted inside Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing.
A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama's major cities has left one person dead and two others wounded, police said, adding a suspect was quickly taken into custody.
The shooting erupted inside Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing. He said multiple law enforcement officers rushed to the site after a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.
He said one person was dead and two other wounded people were taken for hospital treatment and confirmed a suspect had been detained.
He declined to release the identities of the victims or the suspect and did not give further details about what happened or the extent of the injuries to the wounded.
Numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and emergency vehicles and firetrucks with lights flashing blocked the road to the site. Yellow police tape was quickly put up around the scene.
-
Will rain play spoilsport in India's 4th T20I against SA?
As per the weather forecast available on weather.com, the conditions in Rajkot is expected to be cloudy on Friday.
-
Inside Lisa Haydon's life as a mom-of-three travelling around the world
Lisa Haydon shares three kids – sons Zain and Leo, aged 5 and 2, and daughter Lara, who is less than one – with husband Dino Lalvani. Lisa turns 36 on Friday.
-
O2 review: Decent survival thriller made better by Nayanthara’s performance
O2 review: Nayanthara stars in this survival thriller that is not without its loopholes but is still a watchable film due to its solid performances and great cinematography.
-
Richa Chadha says women technicians facing sexism on film sets is 'default'
Richa Chadha has spoken about how sexism continues to be the default behaviour in not only the film industry but also the society at large. The actor recently turned into a producer as she, along with her partner Ali Fazal, started a production company Pushing Buttons Studios last year.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 17, 2022
Aries may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable, while, Taurus will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. Cancer will do well to bow to the demands of a family elder. Virgo are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics