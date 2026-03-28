Nepal ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over 'role' in GenZ protests, day after Balen's oath

Nepal's former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested Saturday morning over their alleged involvement in a deadly crackdown on protestors in September, AFP reported, citing the country's police. Former Prime Minister and Prime Ministerial Candidate of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML), KP Sharma Oli, casts his vote for Nepal's General Elections 2026 at a polling station, in Bhaktapur. (ANI File)

A Nepali panel, which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests, had earlier this week recommended that 74-year-old Oli be prosecuted for failing to prevent the crackdown on the protests

"They were arrested this morning, and the process will move forward according to the law," Kathmandu Valley police spokesman Om Adhikari told AFP.

The detentions come a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah and his cabinet were sworn in after the first elections since the 2025 uprising that toppled Oli's government.

New government says ‘no one above law’ Nepal's newly appointed home minister, Sudan Gurung, who was a key figure in the protests, posted on Instagram after Oli's arrest that ‘no one is above the law’.

“No one is above the law... This is not revenge against anyone, just the beginning of justice. I believe, now the country will take a new direction,” Gurung wrote.

Min Bahadur Shahi, a senior leader of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), told Reuters that the former PM was arrested from his residence on Saturday morning.

At least 77 people were killed in the anti-corruption youth uprising on September 8 and 9, which began over a brief social media ban, but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship.

At least 19 young people were killed in a crackdown on the first day of protests.

The unrest spread nationwide the following day as parliament and government offices were set ablaze, resulting in the government's collapse.

A Nepal government-backed report into the deadly uprising has recommended the prosecution of then-PM KP Sharma Oli and other officials.

The report said that it was "not established that there was an order to shoot", but said that "no effort was made to stop or control the firing and, due to their negligent conduct, even minors lost their lives".