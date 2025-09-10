Nepal Gen-Z protesters want former chief justice Sushila Karki, 73, as interim PM: Report

Nepal's 'Gen Z' protesters want former chief justice Sushila Karki as the interim prime minister, the lawyer consulted by the largely leaderless revolt group said on Wednesday. The group will now meet the Nepali Army chief with the proposal pending wider demands, advocate Raman Kumar Karna, who is secretary of Nepal's Supreme Court Bar Association, told news agency Reuters on Wednesday. Sushila Karki comes across as an apolitical choice amid distrust and anger towards the entrenched political class in Nepal.(Photo: Flickr/usembassykathmandu)

Who is Sushil Karki, protesters' choice for Nepal interim PM?

At 73, Sushila Karki is far from the generation that led the protests — age criterion of participation in the street stir was purportedly set at 28 — but an image largely free of politicking becomes a big positive amid anger towards an entrenched ruling class deemed corrupt and immoral.

Her husband Durga Prasad Subedi was a youth wing leader in the Nepali Congress, while she has remained non-political in the sense of party affiliation.

She rose through the ranks, from being a lawyer and a regional judge to the post of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal eight years ago, making her the only woman so far in the Himalayan country to hold that top office.

It was KP Sharma Oli as PM — he resigned after the violent protest this week sparked by a social media ban — who technically okayed her elevation as CJ. She now emerges as the top choice to succeed him.

What's the situation in Nepal, who is managing the streets?

As for the situation on the streets of capital and other places in Nepal on Wednesday, army soldiers guarded the parliament as large areas were deserted amid a curfew in Kathmandu.

The death toll now stood at 25, the health ministry said. Over 600 people, both protesters and police, were injured.

Burnt vehicles and metal pieces littered the area around parliament, and the building's exterior was charred after protesters set it ablaze on Tuesday, Reuters reported. After two days of a mob rampage, some young men were seen cleaning up some buildings and clearing debris from the roads.

Several government buildings, from the Supreme Court to ministers' homes, including Oli's private residence, had been set ablaze.

Armoured vehicles kept vigil, army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet said. "We are trying to normalise the situation first. We are committed to protect the life and property of people," he said.

The main airport in Kathmandu also reopened, more than 24 hours after flights had been suspended.

Talks on for way forward

In an appeal on X, the army said prohibitory orders imposing a curfew would remain in force until Thursday morning. "Any demonstrations, vandalism, looting, arson, and attacks on individuals and property in the name of protest will be considered punishable crimes and strict action will be taken by security personnel," the post said.

Former SC judge Balaram KC urged the protesters to ensure order for fresh elections. "Parliament should be dissolved and fresh elections held," the constitutional expert told a news agency.

The army said relevant parties were coordinating.

Wedged between India and China, Nepal has struggled with heightened political and economic challenges since protests led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.

In a post on X, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Nepal's citizens to maintain peace and order, while China also said it hoped order and stability will be restored soon.