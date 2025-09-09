'Heart-wrenching': PM Modi reacts to violent protests in Nepal, appeals for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reacted to the protests in neighbouring Nepal, saying that the violence in the country is heart-wrenching. PM Modi said he has been in touch with the authorities over the Ahmedabad plane crash. (PTI file photo)

In a post on X, the prime minister called for peace and emphasised that Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of the highest importance to India.

“On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives,” Modi wrote on X.

“The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the ministry of external affairs said that New Delhi is closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since Monday and is “deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives”.

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the ministry said in a statement.

Protests in Nepal

At least 19 people have died in widespread public protests in Nepal that led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The protests erupted after the Nepal government shut down popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, X, and Reddit because users failed to register with the communication and information technology ministry by August 28.

Even though the government revoked the ban on social media on Monday night, protestors on Tuesday set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Protesters also set fire to former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal's house, after which his wife succumbed to burn injuries. As the situation escalated, the Nepal Army announced that it was taking control of the country's security until further notice.