Nepal protests: India expresses sorrow at deaths, calls for dialogue

India on Tuesday expressed sorrow at the death of 19 people in widespread public protests in Nepal and called for restraint and the handling of all issues through peaceful means and dialogue. The reaction from New Delhi came a day after Kathmandu and other cities in Nepal were rocked by the so-called “Gen Z protests” by youth organisations against the government’s restrictions on social media platforms and failure to tackle corruption. Demonstrators protesting against Monday's killing of 19 people. (REUTERS)

Leaders of the ruling coalition, which comprises the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), and opposition parties have criticised Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for the crackdown on the protests. Many of the dead were killed when police opened fire on protesters.

India is closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since Monday and is “deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement. “As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the statement said.

Noting that the authorities in Nepal have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities, the statement advised Indian nationals in the neighbouring country to “exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured,” the statement added.

Protests by the youth continued in Kathmandu and nearby areas on Tuesday in defiance of the curfew imposed by the government on Monday. Seventeen people were killed in Kathmandu and two more in Itahari, and more than 400 people were injured when police used force to disperse the protesters on Monday.

The protests erupted after the Nepal government shut down popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, X and Reddit after they failed to register with the communication and information technology ministry within the deadline of August 28.

The protests on Monday were also aimed at the government’s perceived failure to tackle corruption, reports from Kathmandu said. Despite the curfew imposed on Monday, youngsters gathered near the Parliament in Kathmandu on Tuesday morning.

Leaders from ruling and opposition parties criticised the repressive measures used by the government against the protesters. Agriculture minister and Nepali Congress leader Ramnath Adhikari resigned on Tuesday over the government’s “authoritarian” response to the protests, while home minister Ramesh Lekhak quit on Monday on moral grounds.

Nepali Congress general secretary Gagan Thapa also called on Oli to take moral responsibility for the deaths of protesters and resign. The protests have come against the backdrop of a downturn in India-Nepal relations over the policies of the Oli government. Kathmandu recently protested against New Delhi’s decision to resume border trade with Beijing through Lipulekh, a territory claimed by Nepal.

Oli was expected to visit India during September 16-17, his first trip to the country since beginning his term as PM in July 2024, though there are doubts now as to whether the visit will go ahead.