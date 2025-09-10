The Nepal Army has appealed to the people and the Gen Z protesters to remain calm, maintain peace and protect private and government property in the face of violent protests that continued for a second day even after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation. Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

The Nepal Army, in a statement, said it would take charge of security operations from 10pm on Tuesday.

In the statement, issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Nepal Army said “some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property”.

The Nepal Army also appealed for public cooperation, urging citizens not to engage in or support destructive acts.

It reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens' lives and dignity. At the same time, it indicated that it may act as a facilitator to promote peace and mutual conciliation and return normalcy.

Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel also appealed to the protesters to come forward for dialogue.

In a televised address to the nation, General Ashok Raj Sigdel said, “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation.”

“We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions,” the chief of army staff said.

Some reports have claimed that it was Sigdel who told Oli to step down.

Who is Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel?

Born on February 1 1967, in Rupandehi, Ashok Raj Sigdel joined the Nepal Army in 1986 and was commissioned in 1987. Ashok Raj Sigdel holds a master’s in strategic studies from China’s National Defense University and an MA from Tribhuvan University. He was trained in Nepal, China, and India, including India’s Defence Management Course. Sigdel has also served as inspector general, director of military operations, and commanded battalions, brigades, and divisions. He was deployed with the United Nations in Yugoslavia, Tajikistan, and Liberia as part of a peacekeeping mission. Sigdel was appointed as the 45th Chief of Army Staff on September 9, 2024, by President Ram Chandra Paudel. In December 2024, he was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army by President Droupadi Murmu during his official visit to India.

Nepal violence

Violence continued on Tuesday in several parts of Nepal even after Prime Minister Oli's resignation, which appeared to have little effect on the protesters who set fire to Parliament, the President's Office, PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Oli quit shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.