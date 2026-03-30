New US missile, untested in combat, used for striking school in south Iran's Lamerd: Report

New details have emerged in the US-Israeli bombing of an elementary school in the Iranian city of Lamerd that killed several people on the very first day of the war with Iran, including the use of a newly-developed ballistic missile that completed prototype testing just last year. The West Asia war is a battle between bombs and missiles. (REUTERS Representative)

The February 28 attack occurred the same day as a US Tomahawk cruise missile struck a school in the city of Minab, several hundred kilometres away, killing 175 people.

According to a New York Times report, explosions and damage at the elementary school and the adjacent sports hall are consistent with a short-range ballistic missile called the Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM.

The weapon had been untested in combat before the strike, the report added.

Local officials cited in Iranian media said the strike at the school and other targets in the Southern Iranian city killed at least 21 people.

What is the PrSM missile reportedly used in the Lamerd strike? The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is a US-made short-range ballistic missile which is designed to detonate just above its target and blast small tungsten pellets outward.

The weapon was developed and is manufactured by Lockheed Martin. It was originally a competition between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to replace the ageing Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), but Lockheed Martin became the sole developer after Raytheon withdrew from the competition in early 2020.