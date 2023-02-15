Home / World News / Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland's first minister: Report

world news
Published on Feb 15, 2023

Sturgeon became the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in the wake of its 2014 independence referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon had recently become embroiled in a row over transgender policies after Scotland passed a Gender Recognition Reform Bill, (Reuters)
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as the first minister of Scotland later on Wednesday after eight years in the job, the BBC reported.

Sturgeon became the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in the wake of its 2014 independence referendum when the country voted 55% to 45% to remain as part of the United Kingdom.

She had recently become embroiled in a row over transgender policies after Scotland passed a Gender Recognition Reform Bill, making it easier for people to change their legal gender.

The Scottish government declined to comment.

scotland
