Nine killed in shelling of Russian-held town in eastern Ukraine: Report
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:59 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region said nine people were killed.
Reuters |
Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region said nine people were killed on Monday after Ukraine shelled the city of Alchevsk, the state-run TASS news agency reported.
