Home / World News / Nine killed in shelling of Russian-held town in eastern Ukraine: Report

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region said nine people were killed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has declared that it has annexed Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. (File)
Reuters |

Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region said nine people were killed on Monday after Ukraine shelled the city of Alchevsk, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

russia ukraine crisis
