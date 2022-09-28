Home / World News / Nord Stream leak | 'Unacceptable. Will lead to...': EU chief's warning as Russia suspected of pipeline sabotage

Nord Stream leak | 'Unacceptable. Will lead to...': EU chief's warning as Russia suspected of pipeline sabotage

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is “extremely concerned” about the reports of leaks, which prompted a surge in gas prices even though flows through the pipeline have been halted for months.

After slashing gas supplies over the last few months, Moscow hopes to maximize the pain in Europe, which already faces record-high energy prices and the threat of rationing and supply cuts this winter.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the disruption of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline as “sabotage” on Tuesday, and warned of “the strongest possible response.”

Officials of US, Germany and Poland cited the prospect of sabotage by Russia after Swedish scientists said they had detected two powerful underwater explosions near enormous leaks coming from the pipeline system that usually supplies Europe.

The prime ministers of Denmark and Sweden said more emphatically that the leaks were no accident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was “extremely concerned” about the reports of leaks, which prompted a surge in gas prices even though flows through the pipeline have been halted for months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the current focus of the war is Donetsk, describing the heavily industrial eastern region as the “primary target” for both Ukraine and invading Russian forces.

He also urged the international community to step up pressure on Russia with sanctions.

