Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks: What we know so far

Gas leaks which largely remained unexplained were detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany on Tuesday. The gas leaks prompted investigations by European countries. A video released by Denmark's armed forces showed bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the pipelines. According to the Denmark's armed forces, the gas leak could be the largest as it has caused surface disturbance of more than 1 kilometre in diameter.

Here's what we know so far about the Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks:

1. The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline reported a sudden drop in pressure overnight on Monday followed by the Danish Energy Authority saying that a leak had likely occurred in one of the two pipelines.

2. Two leaks were then detected on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline both in an area northeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. The pipeline had stopped delivering gas to Europe last month.

3. Danish authorities asked ships to stay clear after the leak at Nord Stream 2 as both pipelines still contain gas under pressure.

4. The cause of the rare and unprecedented leak is not yet clear yet. Possible causes range from technical malfunctions, lack of maintenance or even possibly sabotage.

5. The leak of the Nord Stream 2 leak will be investigated by Denmark's Energy Agency while the Swedish Armed Forces, the Coast Guard and the Swedish Maritime Administration are taking necessary measures.

6. Gas leaking from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea will continue for several days and perhaps even a week.

7. The leak would affect the environment in the area.

(With inputs from Reuters)

