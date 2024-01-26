 'Not easy in today's world': Putin lauds India's independent foreign policy | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / 'Not easy in today's world': Putin lauds India's independent foreign policy under PM Modi

'Not easy in today's world': Putin lauds India's independent foreign policy under PM Modi

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jan 26, 2024 04:51 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin interacted with university students on the occasion of 'Russian Student Day'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded India's foreign policy and economic development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. In an interaction with university students on the occasion of 'Russian Student Day' in Russia's Kaliningrad region on Thursday, Putin highlighted India's high economic progress under PM Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin(via REUTERS)

"India has one of the highest rates of economic development and growth in the world, and that too is due to the leadership qualities of the incumbent Prime Minister. It was during his leadership that India reached such a pace," Putin said as per the translation by Russia-based media network Russia Today (RT), reported news agency ANI.

ALSO READ| ‘I cherish the close bond…’: King Charles wishes India on 75th Republic Day

The Russian president said India is following an independent foreign policy which is not easy in today's world. But India is realising it under Modi's leadership.

"India is pursuing an independent foreign policy, which is not easy in today's world. But, India with a population of 1.5 billion has the right to do so. And under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that right is being realised. This is not just a statement, it is important from the point of organising joint work because it gives us the opportunity to forecast the actions of our partners in the medium and long terms," Putin said.

"This is important in practical work. Can we rely on a country and its leadership to cooperate or will it take decisions that do not even correspond to its national interest. With India, such games don't exist," he added.

During the interaction, Putin mentioned India's policy of 'Make in India' and reiterated Russia's commitment to help the country. He highlighted huge financial investments by a Russian company in India.

"India has made huge steps in development, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His campaign 'Make in India' has been heard by many including Russia. And we are trying with our Indian friends to bring to life all these plans...the largest foreign investment in India has come from Russia. USD 23 billion was invested by our company Rosneft, acquisition of an oil refinery, a network of gas stations, a port and so on," Putin said.

