Officer killed, suspect shot dead: What we know about US Capitol attack so far

In a second major incident at the US Capitol complex this year, a man rammed his car into one of the barriers surrounding the complex on Friday killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the complex to lock down. US Capitol Police (USCP) identified the officer who lost his life in the attack as William “Billy” Evans and said the other was in stable and non-life-threatening condition. The attacker was shot dead by the police.

Here’s what we know about the attack so far:

1. The blue car rammed into the North Barricade just after 1pm (local) time at the complex in Washington, DC. Evans, one of the police officers to be attacked, joined the force in March 2003 and was a member of the First Responder’s Unit.

2. The attacker came out of his vehicle after ramming it into the barricade and lunged at USCP officers with a knife, at which point he was shot by at least one officer. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries around 1:30pm, the force said.

3. Noah Green, a 25-year-old follower of the “Nation of Islam,” has been named as the suspected attacker. Green was from Indiana, and according to media reports, was unemployed and had health problems.

4. Acting Metropolitan Police chief Robert Contee said that while an investigation into the incident was underway, the attack did not appear to be “terrorism-related.” Contee further said that investigators did not yet have a motive for the attack.

5. The Capitol building was locked down as soon as the vehicle rammed into the barrier. The USCP later noted that “the external security threat incident” was cleared. However, the area around the crime scene would continue to be restricted, it further said.

6. Reacting to the attack, President Joe Biden noted in a statement, “(First Lady) Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security check point on the US Capitol grounds.” Biden also offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the family of Evans.

7. Vice president Kamala Harris also tweeted to praise Evans and offer her condolence to his family. “In an inexplicable act of violence, a brave US Capitol Police officer, William Evans, was killed in the line of duty while another officer fights for his life. Officer Evans made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the Capitol. Our hearts go to his family and loved ones,” Harris tweeted.

8. Biden has ordered flags at the White House to be flown at half-mast. House speaker Nancy Pelosi, describing Evans as “a martyr for our democracy,” also ordered flags at the Capitol building to be lowered to half-mast.

9. On January 6, supporters of then-US president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building as members of the Congress convened to certify Biden and Harris as the next US President and vice president respectively.

10. Trump, who refused to concede defeat to Biden in the 2016 Presidential elections, allegedly instigated the mob to storm the Capitol building.