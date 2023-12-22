Plane that France grounded carried over 300 Indians possibly working in UAE
France Plane Grounded: France grounded a plane carrying 300 Indians over suspected 'human trafficking'.
A Nicaragua-bound plane carrying more than 300 Indian passengers was grounded in France over suspected "human trafficking," authorities said.
Here's what we know about the plane that was grounded:
- The plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates.
- The passengers are “likely to be victims of human trafficking”, Paris prosecutor office said as per news agency AFP.
- All the passengers have been detained.
- The plane was grounded after an anonymous tipoff.
- France's national anti-organized crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation, prosecutors said.
- The plane was identified as A340 and is operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines.
- It will remain "grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing.
- The Vatry airport is located 150 kilometers east of Paris. It mostly serves budget airlines.
- Legend Air also a small fleet of four aircraft, as per the Flightradar website.
- The plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE.
