News / World News / Plane that France grounded carried over 300 Indians possibly working in UAE

Plane that France grounded carried over 300 Indians possibly working in UAE

ByMallika Soni
Dec 22, 2023 10:33 PM IST

France Plane Grounded: France grounded a plane carrying 300 Indians over suspected 'human trafficking'.

A Nicaragua-bound plane carrying more than 300 Indian passengers was grounded in France over suspected "human trafficking," authorities said.

France Plane Grounded: France grounded a plane carrying 300 Indians over suspected 'human trafficking'.(Representational)

Here's what we know about the plane that was grounded:

Read more: France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with 303 Indians for ‘human trafficking'

  1. The plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates.
  2. The passengers are “likely to be victims of human trafficking”, Paris prosecutor office said as per news agency AFP.
  3. All the passengers have been detained.
  4. The plane was grounded after an anonymous tipoff.
  5. France's national anti-organized crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation, prosecutors said.
  6. The plane was identified as A340 and is operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines.
  7. It will remain "grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing.
  8. The Vatry airport is located 150 kilometers east of Paris. It mostly serves budget airlines.
  9. Legend Air also a small fleet of four aircraft, as per the Flightradar website.
  10. The plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE.

